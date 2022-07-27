Bryce Hall claims Tayler Holder sent him another cease and desist

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

TikTok star Bryce Hall is putting fellow influencer Tayler Holder on blast, claiming the creator sent him another cease and desist notice after rumors surfaced against Holder earlier this year.

Bryce Hall has made no bones about his feud with TikToker Tayler Holder after Holder was slammed with murky allegations in early 2022.

At first, Holder was mass-unfollowed by a slew of other influencers and mutuals on social media. While this social ostracization was never explained, it was rumored that Holder had been accused of alleged sexual assault, with some creators alluding to “sinister acts” and saying “things are about to get crazy” in their posts about the situation.

A few of these influencers also claimed that Holder had sent them cease and desist notices to purportedly prevent them from speaking out about the rumors — Bryce Hall chief among them.

Hall notably spoke out about the subject in a vlog on February 3, saying: “He sent me a cease and desist and I’ll tell you right now, nobody’s talking about you bro. I have never personally went out of my way to talk sh*t about Tayler behind his back. If anything, I would say it to his face.”

Instagram: Bryce Hall Bryce Hall notably unfollowed Tayler Holder back in February, posting this message to his Instagram stories amid the ongoing Tayler Holder drama.

Months later, Hall says Holder is sending him yet another C&D after publicly challenging him to speak up about the allegations in exchange for a boxing match.

“Aw, ‘TaylerHoldsBalls’ sent me another cease and desist,” Hall wrote on Twitter. “He really doesn’t want something getting out. Hope he doesn’t sue me!”

Hall opened up about the issue in a follow-up post, writing, “I’ve come to the realization that I’m the only thing keeping that rat somewhat relevant.”

“Instead of making these things public I’ll handle this offline. Enjoy the situation as it unravels.”

Twitter: brycehall Bryce Hall slammed Tayler Holder on Twitter.

It seems as though Hall’s initial post has been deleted, and Hall is taking a step back from publicly discussing the matter to handle things behind the scenes… although it still looks like a boxing match between these two is still up in the air.