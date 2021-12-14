Britney Spears explains why she deleted controversial Jeffree Star Instagram post

Pop icon Britney Spears has explained why she deleted an Instagram post praising Jeffree Star after fans spoke out against the makeup artist in the comments section.

In mid-November, Britney Spears published an Instagram post gushing over makeup from popular YouTuber and beauty guru Jeffree Star.

The makeup mogul had sent Spears a collection of his products, including his Holy Mist setting spray — which Spears praised as “the bomb!”

However, shortly after being published, the post was removed, with many netizens attributing the deletion to commenters speaking out against Star in the comments.

Britney Spears explains deleted Jeffree Star Instagram post

It’s still unclear exactly why Spears deleted her message, but she shed a bit more light on the situation in another Instagram post nearly a month later.

In her post, Spears thanked a slew of other celebrities for sending her gifts amid the dissolution of her conservatorship, including Jeffree Star. She also mentioned deleting the previous post, saying: “I took it down because I realized it was too much!!”

Fans are a little confused as to the meaning of this statement, but overall appear to be happy with Stars’ return to social media. Unfortunately, Spears has also deleted this post, where she hit out at journalist Diane Sawyer alongside her peppy thank-you’s to fellow celebs.

This follows a statement from Star regarding Spears’s initial Instagram post, where he accused fans of “bullying” the pop star into deleting her message over his own past drama.

“It’s crazy that someone who has been in a mental prison for 13 years finds joy in something and y’all gotta bully her into deleting her post,” Star said. “That is so sad.”

Despite the comments that her post received, it seems that Spears is still a fan of Stars’ setting spray, and continued to promote it alongside other A-List products like Lady Gaga’s Casa Gaga makeup line.