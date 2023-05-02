Bride and groom struck by drunk driver minutes after leaving the wedding reception

A collision with a drunk driver resulted in a newlywed bride tragically passing away and left three people, including the groom, seriously injured, minutes after they left the wedding reception.

On April 28 Samantha and Aric Hutchinson were celebrating their wedding at a venue held in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

But a tragedy struck when a drunk driver going 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone rear-ended the golf car they were leaving the venue in.

Samantha Hutchinson passed away in the collision, while her husband and two of his relatives, Ben and Brogan Garrett, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Tributes paid to Samantha Hutchinson

Twitter account Daily Loud reported on the story on April 2 via Twitter, stirring up an outpour of support for the survivors of the crash and tributes to Samantha can be seen in the replies.

“I saw a post about this last night. Totally broke my heart. They were glowing with joy. There really aren’t words for something like this. The groom’s mother made a GFM (Go Fund Me) for anyone looking to support him,” wrote one user.

“That’s sad. I hope the groom fully recovers soon,” simply expresses another reader of the grim news.

Other Tweets also give thought to the groom who luckily survived the crash but has a long road to recovery in front of him.

“Imagine waking up to discover your life partner is dead. That’s going to be a hard blow to his heart,” points out another reader.

The aforementioned Go Fund Me page has since raised more than $400,000 at the time of writing, but further donations are welcome as every penny will go towards Aric’s, Ben’s, and Brogan’s medical costs as well as Sam’s burial.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life. This fundraiser will help pay for Sam’s burial and medical costs for Aric and his family,” wrote Aric’s mother on the Go Fund Me page.