Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy craving goes viral as she asks fans not judge her food choice 

Molly Byrne
Hailey BieberInstagram: haileybieber

Soon-to-be mother Hailey Bieber shared what she’s been craving since being pregnant, and fans are more than interested in the “fire” snack.

On May 9, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared a joint Instagram post with her growing baby bump as they renewed their vows in Hawaii.

The model and musician have been married since September 2018 after they wed in a courthouse ceremony. Weeks later, they had a more extravagant wedding in South Carolina where they were joined by friends and family.

Though she’s speculated to have hidden her pregnancy for at least six months, this is Hailey’s first pregnancy, so she’s been documenting her experience since her and Justin’s announcement.

In a post to her IG story on May 15, the soon-to-be mother shared her biggest pregnancy craving. “Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce.” The model added, “ And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Hailey Bieber pregnancy cravingInstagram: haileybieber
Hailey Bieber asks fans not to judge her as she shares her pregnancy craving.

With her craving being such an interesting concoction, fans had a lot to say about it and many want to try it themselves.

“I ain’t pregnant, but I would still try it,” wrote one fan. “That sounds delicious to me and my babies are over 30,” agreed another.

While others called her snack “fire” and “delicious,” there were some netizens who weren’t so sure about how tasty it would be.

“We are so judging you,” quipped one viewer — despite Hailey asking social media not to do so. However, the support continued to overshadow the negative comments, as some suggested she ignore the haters and that it was a “normal” thing to eat. 

Hailey also posted a montage of photos to IG on the same day, detailing what’s been currently up in life. In most of the pictures, she captured her bumbin’ belly, and fans were happy to see her embracing motherhood. 

“Finally the pregnancy photos that we deserve,” applauded one. “Living for the belly,” added another.

Though sources revealed she is six months along, Hailey hasn’t confirmed just yet when her due date is.

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

