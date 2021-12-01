Who is Kallmekris? Breakout YouTuber & viral TikToker takes internet by storm

Kris ‘Kallmekris’ Collins has gained popularity on TikTok over the last year and was just named YouTube’s breakout creator — so who is she and how is she going so viral?

Since the beginning of 2020, quite a few creators have found their way to fame on the internet — whether it be TikTok, YouTube, or Twitch. People like Ludwig, Charlie D’Amelio, and Ranboo are among the creators that have grown immensely in their own regards.

Kallmekris has also rapidly grown her platform over the last year by amassing over 40 million followers on TikTok, 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.5 million on Instagram.

This growth has landed her the number one spot on YouTube’s breakout creator list — but who exactly is Kallmekris?

Who is Kallmekris?

Kris is a 25-year-old Canadian comedian, fashion blogger, and professional photographer who decided to join the short-form video app in April of 2020 after deciding to leave her job as a hairdresser.

Since starting TikTok, the creator has gained popularity thanks to her uniquely developed personas, including the main character Janet and her son, Riley. As time progressed, Collins created dozens of other bits that provide consistent and unique content to her channel.

As soon as Kallmekris began uploading to her new TikTok account, fans around the world helped spread the word of the talented creator and her skits. From April 2020 to December 2021, Kris has gained over 40 million followers thanks to her different archs.

She’s also created a YouTube channel with the same name, where she uploads anything from longer skits to IRL vlogs and reaction videos.

The creator has even included her characters in the reaction videos, with many of them taste-testing foods from South Korea.

The comedian’s also been compared to former YouTuber Jenna Marbles with her videos at times and some of Kris’s early TikTok videos even show the similarity.

Kallmekris must have entered everyone’s For You Page on TikTok with her hilarious videos at the right time because she’s surely been well-received by everyone.