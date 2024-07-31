What’s the “losing your teenage features” TikTok trend? Users reflect on their pasts

TikTokers are using the “losing your teenage features” trend to reminisce about how much their looks have changed over the years.

In TikTok’s “losing your teenage features” trend, posters share a time-lapse of their looks from when they were a teenager to their current age.

During their videos, they use the song ‘Forever Young’ by Alphaville. The lyrics that play are: “Forever young, I want to be forever young. Do you really want to be forever young?”

Article continues after ad

The trend is one of nostalgia, where TikTokers reminisce over how much they’ve grown. It’s also sentimental, as many users comment on how much they’ve changed over the years… Not to mention, the song is melodramatic, adding to the somber tone of their videos.

TikToker Irania was rather upset about how much she’s grown up, captioning her viral TikTok with a sad face.

During her video, she showed an old clip of herself blowing out a birthday candle. But what really made her sad was how she “slowly” lost her teenage facial features.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Noelle and her boyfriend shared their viral take on the “losing your teenage features” trend as well. During her video, it showed what they looked like when they were younger compared to what they look like now.

TikToker Molly also shared what she looked like when she was 13 years old compared to what she looks like at 21 years old. In her video, she showed herself growing up next to her best friend.

Viewers of the viral trend enjoyed seeing people grow up with the ones they love and noted how sad the misty-eyed videos were.

Article continues after ad

Another TikTok trend that has made many shed tears is the “are you mad at me” fad, where users share how their loved ones died.

What many viewers are finding positive about these sadder trends, though, is that TikTokers have an open space to bond over their similarities – something they say is a perk of social media.