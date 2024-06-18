Who is ‘Blue Sweatpants Girl’ on TikTok? Viral dancer compared to Tyla

The ‘blue sweatpants girl’ is taking over TikTok thanks to her smooth dance moves as viewers compare her to South African singer-songwriter, Tyla.

Tyla is a major name in the music biz after her hit single, ‘Water,’ went viral in 2023. Her signature dance move for the song also became extremely popular — but now, some fans are saying another person is better at pulling off her moves.

On June 9, 2024, TikTok user Laura Sophia uploaded a video of herself breaking it down to CPK Shawn’s slowed-down version of ‘Pop Like This Pt. 2,’ swaying her hips in time to the beat.

Her video went mega-viral, racking up an eye-popping 84 million views in just two weeks. Comments poured in comparing her to Tyla, with many arguing that she outdanced the famous singer.

Article continues after ad

“This might just be Tyla in another universe,” one viewer wrote.

“Tyla, where have you been?” another asked.

Still others claimed that the artist should hire Laura to be a backup dancer, with one commenting, “Tyla gotta know how good she is! Tag her!”

Article continues after ad

A week later, Laura responded to her unexpected viral status, introducing herself in another video that’s garnered over 4 million views in the last week.

Laura hails from the “beautiful, amazing, perfect, showstopping, incredible” island of Puerto Rico. She’s a dancer, painter, and surfing enthusiast, although she claims she’s not very good at it.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; she also addressed women who were worried their boyfriends would come across her video, urging them to “send the ats to my Instagram” and she’ll “block him, no questions asked.”

This video made Sophia go even more viral, if that’s even possible, with commenters heaping praise upon the dancer for her sense of humor and being a “girl’s girl.”

“So basically, you’re perfect?” one user wrote — to which Sophia replied, “Girl, never trust social media. It’s a highlight [reel].”

It’s clear that Laura isn’t afraid of poking fun at herself, either, as she put together a compilation of her best wipeouts and fails in another video on June 16.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, viewers were shocked to see that Laura got banned on TikTok shortly after achieving her viral fame, which she confirmed in a comment.

Luckily, her account was reinstated with the quickness. Now she’s sitting pretty at 676,000 followers, quickly climbing the ranks as the internet’s latest “it girl” for showing off her slick Salsa moves, fun sense of humor, and willingness to laugh at herself when things go wrong.