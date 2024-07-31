What is chia seed ‘tadpole water’ on TikTok? Viral food trend explained

This DIY TikTok wellness trend has been floating around the internet for some time now, but this time around, it’s going viral as ‘tadpole water’.

The trend involves mixing chia seeds and lemon juice into water for an ‘internal shower’ as a way of tackling bloating and other gastrointestinal issues.

But where did the trend originate? How do you make it? And most importantly, does it actually work?

Where did the viral chia seed water come from?

Good Housekeeping states that the drink originated back in 2022: “the reported ‘inventor’ of the so-called health hack: Daryl Gioffre, a certified chiropractor turned nutrition advisor to many celebrities, including Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacreast.”

Gioffre may have coined the term ‘internal shower’, but chia seeds have been around for a long time, and are a staple in any wellness foodie’s smoothie or acai bowl.

TikTok users claim that this drink works magic internally, by obliterating bloating, putting a stop to constipation, and giving you a flat stomach.

These claims are pretty hyped up, and people are posting about how they find ‘tadpole water’ to have a gross texture and taste, but that it actually works.

Viral chia seed water recipe

The drink is very simple to make, and is designed to be consumed in the morning every day before you eat anything:

Lifestyle Asia Tadpole water is the latest TikTok trend.

Add 2 tbsp of chia seeds to a full glass of water, at least 8oz if not 16oz Add freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste; up to 1 whole lemon Optionally add 1/8 tsp of sea salt Stir and let chia seeds absorb water; after up to 15 minutes, stir once more and drink.

That really is it, and yes, according to the internet, it doesn’t taste very good.

People on TikTok are claiming that it really works: “Chia seed lemon water! Add a little bit of salt for electrolytes and for those that wanna get rid of cellulite. Trust me.”

However, some people were wary of the texture of tadpole water (the name is pretty fitting to the texture), and suggested taking chia seed shots instead.

Others were joking, asking if they could, ‘just add chia seeds to my Diet Coke?’

Does tadpole water actually work?

According to TikTok, people who have drank this every day for two weeks end up feeling like they have put their stomach through a detox, however, they state that it’s because they literally can’t stop pooping.

On top of this, the drink will make you feel a lot more full than a regular glass of water, so you could be entering into a calorie deficit if you end up skipping breakfast.

Amy Fischer, MS, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian states: “Chia seeds are high in fiber, which can help to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) over time, as well as keep blood sugar more stable, promote digestive health, feed good gut bacteria and may aid in weight management,” explains Fischer. “Chia also contains heart-healthy omega-3 fats, protein and is rich in multiple antioxidant and mineral sources.”

Generally, health experts have celebrated the benefits of chia seeds, but, drinking this high amount of fiber for a prolonged time can be a shock to your body, especially if you don’t eat a lot of fiber usually.

“Chia seeds are very fibrous, and it’s best to increase your fiber intake gradually,” says Amanda Beaver, a Houston dietician. “If you add too much into your diet too fast, it can cause gastrointestinal issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation.”

If you still have a craving for some sour water with the texture of a pond, ensure to do your research. As with all viral food trends, it’s important to listen to your body, and do everything in moderation