This hilarious Adele x Megan Thee Stallion mashup is taking over TikTok

Although Adele claimed she “isn’t making music for TikTok,” the Grammy winning artist is taking over the platform thanks to one fan’s hilarious mashup with Megan Thee Stallion.

Hot off the heels of her new album, ’30,’ Adele has been making headlines all across the net. Fans are obsessed with her comeback, and the singer has appeared on numerous talk shows and interviews discussing her career and life leading up to the album’s release.

Most notably, Adele stated in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she isn’t interested in making music for TikTok, saying, “Who’s making music for my generation?”

While Adele’s music certainly has fans from many different age groups, it seems that the star has found herself going viral on TikTok in spite of her reservations — and it’s all thanks to a clever fan edit.

Fan’s clever Adele x Megan Thee Stallion mashup goes viral

The entire situation began after a curious Twitter user begged the question: “How come Adele never has any backup dancers?”

This query prompted one fan to mashup performances of both Adele and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, leading to a hilarious video that went viral on Twitter, prompting numerous memes and fan edits.

That wasn’t enough for one listener though, who created an entire mashup of Adele’s ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Megan’s ‘Body,’ giving the Hot Girl herself a hilarious (if oddly fitting) verse on the classic song.

The video, which they uploaded to TikTok, boasts over 16 million views at the time of writing (as well as over 300k on YouTube) — and it’s clear that fans are obsessed with this unexpected collaboration, even if it didn’t really happen.

It’s got us wondering what an actual collaboration between these two musical powerhouses would look like, if they ever got together in the booth… but if their viral mashup is anything to go by, we can be sure fans would love it.