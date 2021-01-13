Gen.G signs cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul

Gen.G has signed popular cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul alongside its newest members in a first for the organization.

On Tuesday, January 12, esports organization Gen.G announced its newest members for 2021. The new members include League of Legends players Nemesis, Crownshot, and Cuvee, and Overwatch player Ryujehong. But, two cosplayers also join the ranks: Snitchery and Emily Ghoul.

This comes after Gen.G began an initiative to recruit more women, starting in 2019 with a Bumble partnership that led to an all-female Fortnite team, also leading to an all-female Valorant team in October 2020.

This isn’t a first for esports, as in August last year, Cloud 9 was the first esports organization to sign a cosplayer, taking on Emiru, who had already amassed nearly a quarter of a million fans on Twitch and social media prior to joining.

Snitchery celebrated the news on her Twitter, retweeting GenG saying, “bitch… I’m a gamer girl now!! Excited to announce I’m joining @GenG as their resident cosplay baddie, which character should I do first?”

bitch… I’M A GAMER GIRL NOW 👾 excited to announce I’m joining @GenG as their resident cosplay baddie 😀 which character should I do first? 👀✨💕 https://t.co/ev1ZE41ofO — eleanor (@snitchery) January 12, 2021

Emily Ghoul also tweeted “Happy to be here after working together as friends for so long, thanks for taking care of a potato like me.”

Happy to be here after working together as friends for so long :3 💜 thanks for taking care of a potato like me ~ https://t.co/3zCJrxSo4x — Emily Ghoul (Emily Mei) (@emilyghoul1) January 12, 2021

Who are Snitchery and Emily Ghoul?

Eleanor “Snitchery” Barnes has seen her social media growth soar in the last year, and at the time of writing has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, half a million Twitter followers, and 600k YouTube subscribers. She’s largely known as a make-up artist and cosplayer, dressing up as an eclectic mix of characters from Catwoman to Spongebob’s Mermaid Man.

Emily Ghoul is also an up and coming cosplayer mainly known for her Instagram where she has almost half a million followers, posting anime cosplays or gaming-related cosplays such as imagined Cyberpunk characters. Emily sometimes streams on Twitch, often playing League of Legends or Valorant.

With these new additions, perhaps more cosplayers will be signed by Gen.G in the future, and perhaps by other esports organizations too.