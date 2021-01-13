Logo
Gen.G signs cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:16

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Snitchery / Instagram: Emily Ghoul

Gen.G

Gen.G has signed popular cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul alongside its newest members in a first for the organization. 

On Tuesday, January 12, esports organization Gen.G announced its newest members for 2021. The new members include League of Legends players Nemesis, Crownshot, and Cuvee, and Overwatch player Ryujehong. But, two cosplayers also join the ranks: Snitchery and Emily Ghoul.

This comes after Gen.G began an initiative to recruit more women, starting in 2019 with a Bumble partnership that led to an all-female Fortnite team, also leading to an all-female Valorant team in October 2020.

This isn’t a first for esports, as in August last year, Cloud 9 was the first esports organization to sign a cosplayer, taking on Emiru, who had already amassed nearly a quarter of a million fans on Twitch and social media prior to joining.

Snitchery cosplay mermaid man
Instagram: Snitchery
Snitchery is popular for her cosplays including Mermaid Man from Spongebob

Snitchery celebrated the news on her Twitter, retweeting GenG saying, “bitch… I’m a gamer girl now!! Excited to announce I’m joining @GenG as their resident cosplay baddie, which character should I do first?”

Emily Ghoul also tweeted “Happy to be here after working together as friends for so long, thanks for taking care of a potato like me.”

Who are Snitchery and Emily Ghoul?

Eleanor “Snitchery” Barnes has seen her social media growth soar in the last year, and at the time of writing has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, half a million Twitter followers, and 600k YouTube subscribers. She’s largely known as a make-up artist and cosplayer, dressing up as an eclectic mix of characters from Catwoman to Spongebob’s Mermaid Man.

Emily Ghoul is also an up and coming cosplayer mainly known for her Instagram where she has almost half a million followers, posting anime cosplays or gaming-related cosplays such as imagined Cyberpunk characters. Emily sometimes streams on Twitch, often playing League of Legends or Valorant.

With these new additions, perhaps more cosplayers will be signed by Gen.G in the future, and perhaps by other esports organizations too.

The Witcher cosplayer impresses fans as Geralt with female twist

Published: 13/Jan/2021 7:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
The Witcher Geralt Cosplay
@erinbjwhite / CD Projekt Red

The Witcher

Geralt is the paragon of masculinity in The Witcher, but that didn’t stop a talented cosplayer named Erin J. B. White from bringing him to life with a female twist, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

Geralt of Rivia is the heart and soul of The Witcher in many ways, which isn’t surprising since he’s the main protagonist of the series. Fans are drawn to his blunt, hard-nosed, and cynical personality, probably because it’s not typical of a hero.

Instead, it’s more in line with an anti-hero persona and has a certain charm that others can relate to. Either way, there’s something about him that resonates with fans, and that carries over in the cosplay community too.

The Witcher Geralt Cosplay
CD Projekt Red
Geralt of Rivia is the beloved protagonist of The Witcher.

Geralt cosplays are everywhere on the internet, and they’re all great in different ways.  However, it’s hard to find one that looks as good as Erin J. B. White’s. The best part is, she managed to pull it off with a female twist.

“Evil is evil. Lesser, greater, middling – makes no difference,” she said, referring to a quote. “The degree is arbitrary. The definition’s blurred. If I’m to choose between one evil and another… I’d rather not choose at all.”

 

It looks fantastic from head to toe and could easily pass as the real deal, but it’s also incredibly innovative. Erin created the armor by combining EVA car mats and craft foam with leather strapping. 

She also 3D printed the medallion and sword hilt and attached the latter to a sword she bought from Amazon. The rest of the piece, which included a breastplate, boots, contact lenses, leggings, undershirt, and a wig, were sourced from various sellers. 

However, she managed to integrate them perfectly into her piece and create a well-rounded final product. Here’s a second look, which includes shots of her standing in natural scenery.

 

All in all, it’s a brilliant cosplay, and her fans were quick to acknowledge it. They’ve described it as everything from “badass” to “so good,” and one of them even said they were “deeply impressed.”

There’s no doubt that fans of the series will love it too. It’s already gained some traction on social media, but it has the potential to go viral.