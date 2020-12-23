When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren? MMA fighter accepts boxing fight - Dexerto

Jake Paul’s next boxing fight is set to be against MMA fighter Ben Askren, according to a video of the champion accepting a match against the YouTuber.

Amid speculation over who Jake will fight next, Askren is the first to promise a fight, but other potential fighters are still in the mix, including Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

Jake has taunted both in recent weeks, fuelling rumors that 2021 will be a big year for the YouTuber turned boxer. Jake put up $50 million dollars to try and make a fight happen between him and Conor McGregor.

Then on December 15, Jake posted a video to Twitter that showed him rolling up and tossing water balloons and toilet paper at Dillon Danis while the fighter gave an interview streetside in LA, before driving off and laughing.

His most likely competitor, Ben Askren, retired from competing in 2019 on the back of two losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Meia respectively. He suffered the fastest knockout in UFC history to Masvidal. But the fighter is confident he’d beat Jake.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Ben accepted Jake’s challenge: “Yes Mr. Jake Paul I do accept…listen it’s a pretty simple choice. I’m going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete because at the end of the day that’s what you’re doing.”

“Quite frankly I am impressed that you’ve deluded yourself into thinking that you are actually a fighter that you are really tough, that you can really box…I will see you on March 28th in Los Angeles and I will humiliate you like millions of people want to see happen. “

When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren?

In his video, Ben Askren said he will fight Jake Paul on March 28 2021. On Tuesday night, a mock-up poster of the pair started doing the rounds on Twitter and was shared by former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

Askren making the push to fight Jake Paul. Fight is nowhere near done though, I’m told, but there is chatter. Of course, Danis is out there and Bisping out there, too. Paul wants to fight again in March and the plan seems to be to box an MMA fighter, at this time. https://t.co/sHMBKlGHiO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 23, 2020

However, ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani has tweeted it is not yet confirmed: “Fight is nowhere near done though, I’m told, but there is chatter.”

