When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren? MMA fighter accepts boxing fight - Dexerto

When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren? UFC fighter accepts boxing match

Published: 23/Dec/2020 18:20

by Alice Hearing
Jake Paul Ben Askren
Instagram: Jake Paul/ Instagram: Ben Askren

Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s next boxing fight is set to be against MMA fighter Ben Askren, according to a video of the champion accepting a match against the YouTuber.

Amid speculation over who Jake will fight next, Askren is the first to promise a fight, but other potential fighters are still in the mix, including Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

Jake has taunted both in recent weeks, fuelling rumors that 2021 will be a big year for the YouTuber turned boxer. Jake put up $50 million dollars to try and make a fight happen between him and Conor McGregor.

Then on December 15, Jake posted a video to Twitter that showed him rolling up and tossing water balloons and toilet paper at Dillon Danis while the fighter gave an interview streetside in LA, before driving off and laughing.

Jake Paul smiles at the camera
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul has a 2-0 record after beating Nate Robinson

His most likely competitor, Ben Askren, retired from competing in 2019 on the back of two losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Meia respectively. He suffered the fastest knockout in UFC history to Masvidal. But the fighter is confident he’d beat Jake.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Ben accepted Jake’s challenge: “Yes Mr. Jake Paul I do accept…listen it’s a pretty simple choice. I’m going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete because at the end of the day that’s what you’re doing.”

“Quite frankly I am impressed that you’ve deluded yourself into thinking that you are actually a fighter that you are really tough, that you can really box…I will see you on March 28th in Los Angeles and I will humiliate you like millions of people want to see happen. “

When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren?

In his video, Ben Askren said he will fight Jake Paul on March 28 2021. On Tuesday night, a mock-up poster of the pair started doing the rounds on Twitter and was shared by former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

However, ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani has tweeted it is not yet confirmed: “Fight is nowhere near done though, I’m told, but there is chatter.”

Dexerto will update this as new information is revealed.

Minecraft

Minecraft YouTuber Dream posts full response to speedrun cheating claims

Published: 23/Dec/2020 15:12

by Calum Patterson
Dream's response video on YouTube
YouTube: Dream

Dream Speedrunning

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has now posted a full, in-depth response to the accusations that he cheated to achieve his Minecraft speedrun, even drafting in a PhD-level statistics expert to disprove the claims.

On December 12, YouTuber GeoSquare made a video alleging that Dream’s 1.16 speedrun record had been achieved by cheating, calling it “too unlikely to verify.”

GeoSquare is also a moderator of speedrun records, and his 14 minute video titled “Did Dream Fake His Speedruns – Official Moderator Analysis” has racked up over 2.6 million views in under two weeks.

Dream hit back on Twitter, calling the accusations “total BS” and labeling the video clickbait. In the description of the video, GeoSquare stated: “this video is NOT my content. Please please DO NOT interact with my channel after watching this, this is just a PSA from the mod team.”

Dream's avatar is shown against a green background.
YouTube: Dream
Dream hit back at the accusations, calling them “total BS”

Dream promised a full response, and has now followed through on that promise. On December 23, his rebuttal clocked in at 24 minutes long, and provides a full analysis of the ‘luck’ that was alleged to have been “too unlikely” to have been done fairly.

The response is broken into four sections: Professional statistical analysis, public access files, corrections to false information, and new information.

The conclusion from the astrophysicist – hired by Dream – was that there is “no statistically significant evidence that Dream was modifying the probabilities.”

Dream provides a link to a 19-page report written by the expert, which summarises that Dream’s odds were “are consistent with
random chance.” – not 1 in 7.5 trillion, as the mods of the speedrunning website had claimed.

In short, the report finds two main flaws with the initial accusations of cheating:

  1. It does not account for stopping bartering after a successful trade
  2. It incorrectly applies some bias corrections.

The author of the report is not identified by name, because they were hired through the online science consulting company Photoexcitation, which keeps the identity of the authors private. It claims the author’s name is not relevant to the objectivity of the results.

Concluding his video, Dream says, “I don’t care at all about my speedrun, I care more about defending my character than defending a dumb leaderboard position.

“I have an amazing community and an amazing group of fans, and I don’t need to officially speedrun. I do it because I like it. I get less views on my record videos than I do on my normal videos,” he finishes.

In less than 24 hours, Dream’s response has shot to the number one spot on YouTube’s trending page for gaming and is already about to crack the 1 million views mark. This despite it being uploaded on his second channel, DreamXD, rather than his main 14.5 million subscriber channel.