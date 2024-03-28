Jake Paul makes Mike Tyson “guarantee” with brutal new training camp footage

Jake Paul has told Mike Tyson that he will “outwork” the boxing legend after he shared footage of a brutal session from his training camp.

Paul took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at his preparations for the fight with Tyson, as he arrived in Colorado to begin his training camp.

The ‘Problem Child’ had previously shared a video of him partying that he claimed was “Day one of training”. But now, Paul has shared a video of his training camp which he began by saying: “You really thought I was partying?”

Alongside the video, Paul wrote: “He [Tyson] may be stronger. He may be more experienced. But he will not outwork me. That I guarantee you. Training with Olympians at 6,000 feet.”

Article continues after ad

The clip shows a montage of Paul working the pads in the ring while also undergoing a grueling series of cardio workouts.

At the end of the video, Paul turns to the camera and says: “I’m coming for you, Mike!”

Article continues after ad

The fight has drawn polarising views from some of the biggest figures in the sport. Tyson Fury has said that the bout is “fantastic for boxing“, while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, dubbed it a “freak show“.

Tyson and Paul will go head-to-head at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys on July, 20.

Article continues after ad

The fight will be shown live on Netflix in another foray into the world of live sports from the streaming giant.

Some critics have raised concerns for Tyson’s health given his 30-year age gap with Paul. But Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has played down fears of any possible brain damage ahead of the fight.