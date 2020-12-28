Logo
Bella Poarch reveals shocking photo before TikTok fame: “I felt hopeless”

Published: 28/Dec/2020 19:15

by Virginia Glaze
Bella Poarch shares post about struggle with depression
Instagram: @bella.poarch

Bella Poarch soared to the top of TikTok stardom in 2020, scoring the platform’s most-liked video due to her viral lipsyncing clip of Millie B’s “M to the B” — but life wasn’t always sunshine and roses before her rise to online fame.

While names like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae continue to dominate TikTok’s ongoing popularity contest, Bella Poarch became the platform’s poster girl in September 2020, after a short lipsyncing video of hers suddenly went viral.

Lipsyncing to grime artist Millie B’s diss track, “M to the B,” Poarch simultaneously became a TikTok icon and a source of internet ire over the popularity of her relatively simplistic video — and while she’s gained a whopping 50 million followers as a result, she isn’t shying away from her own internal struggles.

On December 27, Poarch shared a deeply personal post to her Instagram followers, which included a photo from her high school graduation. According to Poarch, the picture was taken while she was “50 pounds heavier and at my lowest.”

@bellapoarchTo the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp♬ M to the B – Millie B

Poarch went on to explain that, on the day the photo was taken, she “decided to force myself to make changes and do big things with my life” and join the Navy.

“The Navy was the first time I ever felt like I really had a family,” she wrote. “It was the first time I ever felt love and support. Friends would wake me up for therapy appointments that I would always sleep through. Or they would push me to keep going when I would cry my eyes out trying to carry machine guns up the ship steps that weighed as much as me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bella.poarch)

“When I was no longer in the Navy, I felt alone and hopeless again,” she continued. “So thank you for showing up and being there for me. You don’t know how much it means to me to have you here. I want you to know that I’m right here for you the same way that you’ve been there for me.”

This isn’t the first time Poarch has opened up about her struggles with mental health; earlier this month, the star also revealed that TikTok “saved her life,” thanking her fans for their support amid the internal “war” she continues to fight against depression.

Thus far, Poarch’s latest Instagram post has been met with overwhelming positivity from her fans and fellow influencers — a welcome response to being so vulnerable online.

PewDiePie beats BTS to Most Handsome Face of 2020 win

Published: 28/Dec/2020 17:52

by Dexerto
Image of Pewdiepie next to image of BTS
Instagram: pewdiepie / Flicker: LG, Wikimedia Commons

YouTuber PewDiePie has narrowly beaten Taehyung a.k.a V from KPop group BTS along with several other members to the top spot in TC Candler’s annual list of the 100 most handsome faces, in which thousands of celebrities from around the world are independently ranked based on appearance.

Each year, TC Chandler reveals their ‘Annual Independent Critics List’ where they rank 100 celebrities out of an estimated 125,000 from 40 different countries based on their physician attractiveness.

They published two lists, one for the most handsome faces and one for the most beautiful, and some were surprised to see that beating a host of celebrities to the top spot in 2020 was Felix ‘Pewdiepie’ Kjellberg.

Screenshot of popular YouTuber PewDiePie.
YouTube: PewDiePie
Pewdiepie has come along way in his 10 years on YouTube.

31-year-old Pewdiepie is most well known for his YouTube channel on which he uploads gaming and reaction videos to an audience of a whopping 108 million subscribers, making him one of the most subscribed channels on the site.

Just narrowly missing out on that number one spot, in second place was V from BTS, who actually came fourth place last year, with fellow BTS member Jungkook in first.

Felix ranked second place in the 2019 list, meaning he’s managed to one-up himself this year by taking that top spot. Other famous faces in this year’s top 10 were Timothee Chalamet, Jason Derulo, and Henry Cavill, so it was undoubtedly a star-studded lineup.

Topic starts at 14:05

Speaking on the criteria by which the celebrities are judged, they explain in the video’s description that it is “a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty. Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face.”

The top spot on the list of Most Beautiful Faces of 2020 is model Yael Shelbia, and following close behind in second place is Lisa from KPop group Blackpink.

The annual rankings that have been running since 1990 have proven to be anticipated by many each year, but who will take the top spot next year remains to be seen.