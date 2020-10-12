 Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian targeted by anti-fur protesters - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian targeted by anti-fur protesters

Published: 12/Oct/2020 12:40

by Georgina Smith
Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian take a selfie together
Instagram: Addison Rae

Share

Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae and A-list celebrity Kourtney Kardashian were followed and confronted by animal rights activists in New York City amid ongoing accusations that Khloe has sported real animal fur in her previous outfits.

Since Addison Rae transformed from ordinary teenager to internet megastar within the space of a year, she has felt the enormity of her TikTok following through the opportunities she’s received since.

Advertisement

She’s released her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and is even set to star in a remake of the 1999 romantic comedy “She’s All That,” just proof of how far TikTok fame can catapult lucky stars into incredible opportunities.

However, perhaps the most unexpected friendship to emerge from the collision of TikTok and celebrity spheres, is 19-year-old Addison Rae and 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. Despite the age gap, the pair seem to get along like a house on fire.

Advertisement
Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian pose side-by-side for a selfie.
Instagram: kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian has previously hit back at trolls for criticizing her friendship with 19-year-old Addison Rae.

They first met when Kourtney arranged to surprise her son Mason, who is a huge fan of the TikTok star, and the women hit it off so well that they’ve been spotted hanging out with each other on several occasions since.

However this particular meet-up ended up being disrupted, when the pair were followed by animal rights activists. As the stars got out of their car, sounds of yelling got louder as the group of protestors approached Addison and Kourtney at speed.

They held up signs that had slogans like “defend animals” and “say no to fur,” and were screaming at the pair as they tried to break their way through the group into the building. The activists screamed “shame on you! Those animals are skinned alive.”

Advertisement
@papcultureAnti-fur protesters confront Kourtney in NYC⚡️Addisons just like 👀 ##addisonre ##addisonrae ##celebrity ##peta ##animalrights ##kourtneykardashian♬ original sound – Robert Barbera

They directed their attacks primarily at “disgusting animal abusers like Kourtney Kardashian” but shoved signs in Addison’s face as she walked by, the activists yelling “despicable animal abuser” into the building once the pair were both inside.

Kourtney along with other members of the Kardashian family have previously been heavily criticised for their use of real animal fur, and while they seem to be making an effort to use fake fur in recent months, activist groups are still unconvinced.

While Addison doesn’t seem to be the target of this particular attack, it certainly looked to be an unnerving experience for the young star. The video of the incident has now accumulated over 160,000 likes on TikTok.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Shroud explains why he won’t join OTK with Asmongold, Mizkif & Esfand

Published: 12/Oct/2020 11:36

by Jacob Hale
Shroud on Twitch
Twitch: Shroud

Share

Asmongold Esfand Mizkif shroud

Popular Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has explained why he won’t be joining the new ‘One True King’ streaming org with the likes of Asmongold, Esfand and Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo.

The group announced the launch of One True King, or OTK, late on October 11, alongside fellow popular World of Warcraft personalities Tipsout and former esports host Rich Campbell.

Advertisement

Asmongold said in the announcement video: “We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general.”

Obviously, this started to raise questions among other streamers, with fans trying to figure out who else could be a good fit for the team.

Advertisement

As a result, shroud faced plenty of questions during his stream on the day of the announcement, asking whether he would want to join OTK — but his answer was a simple one.

After being asked whether he would join, shroud simply repeated “no,” clearly not enticed by the idea of it at all.

He did expand slightly, though, on the possibilities going forward. “Will there be some content I might be in with them? Sure.” he said. “Would I join? Realistically, probably not. It’s not something I particularly care for. Different path [to] what I want to go down.”

Advertisement

Shroud went on to mention that he finds it “interesting” how streamers all have different intentions and goals, despite being in the same field, so it’s likely that his aspirations and that of the OTK crew are just completely different.

Obviously, shroud didn’t completely rule out the possibility of creating content with the new organization, so don’t be surprised to see him crop up in their videos occasionally — but if you want him to formally join, you’ll end up sorely disappointed.