Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian targeted by anti-fur protesters - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae and A-list celebrity Kourtney Kardashian were followed and confronted by animal rights activists in New York City amid ongoing accusations that Khloe has sported real animal fur in her previous outfits.

Since Addison Rae transformed from ordinary teenager to internet megastar within the space of a year, she has felt the enormity of her TikTok following through the opportunities she’s received since.

Advertisement

She’s released her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and is even set to star in a remake of the 1999 romantic comedy “She’s All That,” just proof of how far TikTok fame can catapult lucky stars into incredible opportunities.

However, perhaps the most unexpected friendship to emerge from the collision of TikTok and celebrity spheres, is 19-year-old Addison Rae and 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. Despite the age gap, the pair seem to get along like a house on fire.

Advertisement

They first met when Kourtney arranged to surprise her son Mason, who is a huge fan of the TikTok star, and the women hit it off so well that they’ve been spotted hanging out with each other on several occasions since.

However this particular meet-up ended up being disrupted, when the pair were followed by animal rights activists. As the stars got out of their car, sounds of yelling got louder as the group of protestors approached Addison and Kourtney at speed.

Read More: Twitch sparks outrage after Onision is quietly unbanned

They held up signs that had slogans like “defend animals” and “say no to fur,” and were screaming at the pair as they tried to break their way through the group into the building. The activists screamed “shame on you! Those animals are skinned alive.”

Advertisement

They directed their attacks primarily at “disgusting animal abusers like Kourtney Kardashian” but shoved signs in Addison’s face as she walked by, the activists yelling “despicable animal abuser” into the building once the pair were both inside.

Kourtney along with other members of the Kardashian family have previously been heavily criticised for their use of real animal fur, and while they seem to be making an effort to use fake fur in recent months, activist groups are still unconvinced.

While Addison doesn’t seem to be the target of this particular attack, it certainly looked to be an unnerving experience for the young star. The video of the incident has now accumulated over 160,000 likes on TikTok.