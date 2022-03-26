Bella Poarch reveals she received death threats over viral face zoom TikTok

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch has revealed that she actually received death threats after posting her iconic ‘M to the B’ lip sync video that went viral back in 2020.

25-year-old Bella Poarch first started uploading videos to TikTok in 2020, and since then she has managed to develop an enormous following on the app, with over 88 million fans at the time of writing. That makes her the third most followed creator on the platform, behind Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame.

The star has gone on to do some amazing things, including launching a music career with her debut single ‘Build a B*tch’ in 2021, which now has over 370 million YouTube hits.

However, the thing that really put Bella on people’s radar was her lip sync of the viral ‘M to the B’ song, where she bobbed her head with the face zoom effect on.

The clip garnered a huge amount of attention and now has over 56 million likes, making it the most liked video on the entire platform.

However, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bella revealed just how much hate she received in response to uploading the fun video.

“You know, the last time the app made me cry was from the negative comments on that [the face zoom video.] People were saying mean, random things—“she looks so stupid”—and it broke my heart because I’m just trying to express myself and have fun,” she said.

“When people ask me, “Do you cringe when you watch your viral TikTok?” I’m like, “No, I’m proud of that because it’s where I started.”

In response to the anger people felt towards the viral clip, Bella added: “I was like, Why are people sending me death threats? And it took me the whole day to make that one video. I have, like, over 100 drafts. I perfected this! At first, I only focused on the negative part, and that taught me a lot.”

She also spoke about her friendship with Grimes in the interview, and it’s got some fans hoping that they might collaborate together at some point in the future.