TikTok star Bella Poarch hints at new music with Grimes

TikTok star Bella Poarch has recently hinted at creating new music with Canadian singer Grimes, sparking excitement among fans months after her last song ‘Inferno’ released last year.

Bella Poarch has quickly become one of TikTok’s biggest personalities. Boasting over 88 million followers on the app, she even broke a record on the website for gaining the most likes on a single post.

In fall 2021, TikTok attempted to release a collection of NFTs with personalities such as Bella Poarch, Grimes, and Lil Nas X, but ultimately failed.

Ever since the NFT project, both Poarch and Grimes have kept a friendship – one that might even see them releasing a song together.

Bella Poarch hints at new music with Grimes

In an interview with Cosmopolitan on March 22, Poarch explained that she’d initially met Grimes after they were introduced to each other by music producer Benny Blanco.

“She’s one of my closest friends,” she said. “They were in his studio and I decided to go. We might have a song together.”

In addition, Poarch also reveled that Grimes often recommends books for her to read: “I would’ve never thought I would read about AI, but I did.”

“One day she’s just like, you know what, let’s go jousting. Or you know what, we should go take a falconry class,” Poarch stated. “And then next thing you know, we’re doing an NFT.”

While Grimes is one of Poarch’s main inspirations, she also looks up too Doja Cat, who she has yet to meet, as well as Melanie Martinez and Lea Salong.