Fans of TikTok star Bella Brave are sending her family their well-wishes after the 10-year-old died on July 14 from lung infection complications.

While in the company of her loved ones, 10-year-old TikTok star Bella Brave died on Sunday, July 14,

Despite her Hirschsprung’s disease, Bella ultimately died from a viral infection in her lungs after being placed in a medically induced coma.

“Bella passed peacefully in our arms,” Bella’s mom, Kyla Thomson, said to their 7.2M followers on TikTok. “Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts.”

Article continues after ad

“Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave, and you are never too old to bring a stuffy.”

Bella was diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s, a disease that affects the bowels and prevents stool from passing properly, as well as a severe immunodeficiency disorder. She gained millions of fans on TikTok by “inspiring others to be brave.”

Article continues after ad

Throughout their TikTok journey, Bella and her mom shared insight into her health where she faced countless hospital visits.

Article continues after ad

Although her content was centered around her disease, Bella had a positive outlook in each video, often smiling and laughing with her mom.

In one of her viral videos, Bella was finished with her blood work and asked her mom if it was time to be “Wonder Woman.”

In one instance, she appeared back in her hospital room – appearing to have superpowers, as if her means of travel was teleportation.

Bella also met actor Ryan Reynolds in 2023. While staying in the hospital, Ryan visited her, and the two talked about how she coped with having her bowel transplant in August of that same year.

Article continues after ad

After her death, Bella’s mom asked their followers to share how she impacted their lives. “Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave.”

Article continues after ad

TikTokers have flooded their comments with both their condolences and stories.

“I’ve followed this account and watched her live her best life and not complain once… this is heartbreaking. She is a true hero,” wrote one viewer.

“I have been watching your family for years! Your videos always put a smile on my face! Bella was a beautiful and lovable girl! I loved watching her grow,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Despite the outpouring of love, Bella’s mom commented to People that “everything is hard without her.” She also urged readers to never stop spreading Bella’s “love and light.”