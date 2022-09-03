Ava Louise wants Addison Rae to “put the past behind us” amid new Monty Lopez romance

Popular influencer Ava Louise spoke out about her new romance with Monty Lopez and offered an olive branch to his daughter, TikTok star Addison Rae, after their brief spat last year.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular creators, boasting over 88 million followers on the viral video app… but right now, the internet is laser-focused on her dad, instead.

This summer, 46-year-old Monty Lopez became a hot topic of conversation after a 25-year-old woman exposed her relationship with the TikTok-famous father in a series of shocking Instagram posts.

His wife, Sheri Easterling, unfollowed him on social media amid the drama, as did his daughter, Addison Rae — and things have only been getting wilder.

Lopez challenged rapper Yung Gravy to a boxing match and even dropped a diss track on him after the artist flirted with Sheri. More recently, the older man made an OnlyFans account, where he called out his ex-partner in a pointed post.

Lopez has also struck up a new romance with controversial influencer Ava Louise, who also has a large presence on OnlyFans as well as platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The two debuted their relationship in a TikTok video on August 20, where the new couple shared a kiss.

This isn’t the first time Ava Louise has been involved with the Rae family; in 2021, she publicly flirted with TikToker Bryce Hall when he was in a relationship with Addison (who was decidedly not very happy about the whole ordeal).

Considering her new relationship with Addison’s dad (and her comments about being the TikToker’s “step-mom”), some fans are wondering if there isn’t some beef between the two stars… but Ava Louise wants the two to “put the past behind” them.

Ava Louise “very happy” in new relationship with Monty Lopez

“I am very happy in my relationship with Monty, as he is a Sagittarius and I am a Leo,” she said of her romance with Lopez in an exclusive statement to Dexerto. “We both connected being social media menaces and fire signs. I wish for nothing more than a blended family. I have been spending a lot of time praying in church for peace and union. I am very excited for the holidays and would love nothing more than to spend it as a family.”

Ava Louise explains past flirting with Bryce Hall

“Considering this is not the first dad I have dated, I have ample experience as a step mother and welcome Addison into my life with open arms. I hope we can put the past behind us, as I was on a lot of Adderall during my time pining for Bryce Hall, which increased my sex drive dramatically. I am now off Adderall and have turned a new leaf.”

Instagram: avalouiise Ava Louise has struck up a new romance with Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez.

“I also had a recent spiritual awakening and realized men my age aren’t my thing. Considering I spent $15,000 on a BBL, I don’t want to ruin my body with kids of my own. Adopting Monty’s kids is a dream come true. I’ve always wanted a big family and being a milf is an exciting concept! I am going to do my best to be a good stepmom, and I want Addison to know I have no interest in her current boyfriend, as he is far too young. “

Addison can rest easy knowing that Ava isn’t after her man, this time around. While she has yet to make a public statement regarding the ongoing drama between her parents, sources say she’s “mortified” by the ordeal.