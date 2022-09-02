Addison Rae’s 46-year-old dad Monty Lopez just joined OnlyFans

The father of TikTok star Addison Rae, Monty Lopez, has started an OnlyFans account amid his ongoing spat with ex-wife Sheri Easterling and rapper Yung Gravy.

Addison Rae’s family feud just got a lot more interesting.

Her father, Monty Lopez, has become quite a name across social media due to his highly public falling out with ex-wife Sheri Easterling, from whom he’s been apparently separated for “1.6 years.”

Things started to crumble when it was discovered Lopez was seeing a 25-year-old woman, who exposed her relationship with Monty in a series of damning Instagram pics.

Since then, he’s been calling out American rapper Yung Gravy for a boxing match after the artist made moves on Sheri — and the two even recently shared a smooch at the 2022 VMAs.

Seemingly in response to this paparazzi-filled PDA, Lopez has now started an OnlyFans account, where the 46-year-old father promises to upload ‘raw’ and “unhinged” content.

Although his profile exists and reportedly contains several risque photos, he plans to make his official debut on Sunday, September 4.

Ava Louise convinced Monty Lopez to join OnlyFans

Lopez was allegedly convinced to make an OnlyFan account by TikToker Ava Louise, who has been in a semi-public relationship of sorts with the TikTok-famous dad.

Instagram: montylopez 46-year-old Monty Lopez has officially made an OnlyFans account.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Louise said that “he wants to make some explicit content with me as soon as next week.”

Monty Lopez calls out Sheri Easterling in OnlyFans posts

That’s not all; according to reports, Lopez also directly called out ex-wife Sheri Easterling in preparation for his OF debut, writing in a post: “September 4. My gift to Sheri.”

Easterling has made it clear that she’s not happy with her ex-man, saying in a social media comment that Lopez “terrifies” her.

Addison Rae continues to keep her distance from both parents, notably unfollowing both her father and mother — and even ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall — amid the publicized fallout of her family.