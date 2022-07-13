Austin McBroom slams AnEsonGib’s call for “revenge” over YouTubers vs TikTokers pay

Virginia Glaze . 1 hour ago

The ACE Family’s Austin McBroom is set to box fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib on July 30 — a fight that Gib is using to get “revenge” on Austin over last year’s Battle of the Platforms drama.

In 2021, McBroom organized one of the most ambitious influencer boxing events thus far, appropriately named the ‘Battle of the Platforms.’

Colloquially known as ‘YouTubers vs TikTokers,’ McBroom’s event pitted influencers from both platforms against each other to see which app would come out on top… and it’s safe to say that Team YouTube destroyed the competition.

Instagram: austinmcbroom, social gloves AnEsonGib wants to take revenge on Austin McBroom over last year’s YouTubers vs TikTok drama.

Unfortunately for the participating fighters, payment was a bit of an issue, spurring numerous lawsuits against McBroom and Social Gloves (which eventually got resolved).

Now, Gib is wanting to take his “revenge” on McBroom over the ordeal.

“My next fight is all about revenge,” he said in a string of Twitter posts back in January. “It’s all about beating the sh*t out of the event organizers, a.k.a. Social Gloves, a.k.a. Austin McBroom. This is the biggest money fight out there, AnEsonGib versus Austin McBroom. A grudge match, indeed.”

We spoke to Austin McBroom about Gib’s motivation for their upcoming bout during a July 12 press conference… and he didn’t seem too bothered by Gib’s taunts.

Dexerto McBroom at the July 12 press conference for his upcoming fight against AnEsonGib.

“He’s funny, ’cause he’s been mentioning, ‘I’m gonna beat up the CEO of Social Gloves,’ and so on and so forth,” McBroom said. “He’s just using that as a band-aid because of what’s gonna happen on July 30th.”

“He’s using that as an excuse for when I beat him. He’s gonna say, ‘Oh, that’s his event, he should have beat me.’ That’s weak. That’s very weak-minded for him to go that route. But that’s the excuse he’s using and it’s gonna bite him in the a**.”

Whether or not Gib will enact his revenge on McBroom remains to be seen… but all will be revealed come fight night on July 30.