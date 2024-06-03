Conor McGregor apologizes for postponing UFC 303 press conference

The UFC 303 press conference for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler in Dublin has been postponed, just 12 hours before the event was due to take place.

McGregor was due to speak to the media and public in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena, but the plug has been pulled before the Irishman had the chance to promote the fight in his home country.

An official UFC statement read: “Dear UFC fans, the #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice.

“We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. Thank you.”

The press conference was due to take place at 12pm ET (5pm BST) – with just 12 hours notice issued that it had been postponed.

Later that same day, McGregor took to social media and explained to UFC fans why the press conference in his home country didn’t come to fruition.

According to McGregor’s post on X, the highly anticipated presser with Chandler was cancelled “due to a series of obstacles outside of our control.”

While fans are happy to know the UFC 303 main event is still on, those who travelled for the press conference have been left disappointed at such late notice being given.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not the presser will be rescheduled, although McGregor’s usage of the word “cancelled” doesn’t bode well for those holding out hope of seeing him in Ireland.

McGregor, 35, has not fought in the octagon since he broke his leg during his defeat to long-term rival Dustin Poirier in 2021, and was seen partying last week just weeks out from his headline fight on Saturday, June 29.

He is set to take on Chandler as the pair will round off International Fight Week as the main event for UFC 303 in Las Vegas, at the T-Mobile Arena (20,000 capacity).

The card took a major hit after Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr, set to be the co-main event, was postponed following Rountree Jr testing positive for a banned substance.

Rountree has since been replaced by Carlos Ulberg to help fill the card.

