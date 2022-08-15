Austin McBroom vs AnEsonGib gets official fight date after sudden delay

Austin McBroom vs AnEsonGib is officially back on track after being suddenly delayed due to health issues last month with a new date for early September.

The boxing match between YouTube stars Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib was initially slated for July 30, 2022.

Unfortunately, this match was abruptly postponed due to health issues on AnEsonGib’s end. Gib was required to pass several health screenings before being cleared to fight.

In the midst of this news, McBroom claimed that Social Gloves was working to reschedule the bout for early September, although no other information was given for several weeks afterwards, leaving fans in the dark.

On August 15, Social Gloves officially revealed that the bout is still on, and is taking place this September.

Austin McBroom vs AnEsonGib is taking place on September 10 — just over a month out from its initial date. The event is scheduled to start at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

However, it looks like the Crypto Arena isn’t on the table anymore. Instead, this fight will throw down at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets to the event are set to go live “soon,” with more information promised to be released in the coming days.

No changes seem to have been made for the McBroom vs Gib fight card, either, with all fighters still a-go for this influencer boxing extravaganza – one of many that has experienced issues and delays, following problems with Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. and KSI vs Alex Wassabi in the past month.