TikToker goes viral exposing “joke” Chanel $800 advent calendar

TikToker Elise Harmon is going viral after exposing Chanel’s $800 advent calendar, with gifts including a dust bag, stickers, and a flipbook.

It’s that time of year where countless people across the globe are getting into the Christmas spirit, and naturally many have bought an advent calendar to track the countdown to the big day.

While chocolate calendars are obviously a popular choice, there are plenty of companies who make different types of calendars that include actual gifts, from makeup to toys, for those who are looking for something a little different. However, not all of them have lived up to expectations.

TikToker Elise Harmon went viral in early December after she uploaded a video of her unboxing one of the doors from the Chanel Advent Calander, which costs over $800. Though, it doesn’t appear to live up to the cost.

The website description for the limited edition calendar reads: “Count down to the holidays with this collector’s item featuring 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, filled with mysterious delights and surprises. A piece to treasure for years to come.”

However, Elise was thoroughly underwhelmed when she opened one of the doors to reveal some stickers. “This has to be a joke, this is a joke. Stickers?” she said.

Thanks to popular demand, she returned with another video to open some more doors, and things didn’t exactly get better from there, with the next door she opened revealing an empty dust bag. Other doors she later opened included a paper flipbook and some small product samples.

“The flipbook is criminal,” one comment with over 50,000 likes read. “How are they getting away with this?” said another.

Elise even went on to reveal that after her videos blew up, Chanel blocked her.

Although the product page for the calendar lists every product included, many viewers firmly disagreed with the price point regardless.