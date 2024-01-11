Catherine McBroom divorces Austin McBroom due to “irreconcilable” challenges

The Ace Family’s Catherine McBroom has announced her divorce from husband Austin McBroom, citing “irreconcilable challenges” in their marriage.

The Ace Family is a YouTube channel run by husband and wife duo Austin and Catherine McBroom that was first started back in 2016.

The channel focuses on the daily lives of the couple and their three children, as many typical family channels do… but the McBrooms have been beset with controversy throughout their eight-year run on YouTube.

From accusations of “scamming” fans with giveaways to Austin McBroom’s $3 million-dollar lawsuit from his controversial YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event, there’s never a dull moment for the Ace Family.

YouTube: The ACE Family .

During their time in the limelight, Austin McBroom has also faced several rumors and allegations of cheating on wife Catherine. In 2022, the couple also claimed that they would be leaving YouTube, and haven’t uploaded on their main channel in seven months.

Ace Family’s Catherine McBroom announces divorce from Austin McBroom

In January 2024, a major bombshell dropped for the YouTube-famous pair. On January 11, Catherine announced that she is divorcing McBroom, citing major “challenges” in their marriage as a reason for dissolving their union.

“2024 will be my year of transformative change and with this taking place, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage,” she wrote in an Instagram stories post.

“We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and have created challenges that are irreconcilable.”

Instagram: catherinemcbroom

While Catherine said that this decision came with a “heavy heart,” she also admitted to feeling “liberated” by it, saying she “seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness” due to prioritizing her children and “commitment to family.”

She ended her statement by calling Austin her “best friend,” saying that’s a status that will “never change.”

This news comes after the couple’s $9 million home was infamously foreclosed in 2021, with the duo claiming they had been “scammed” by contractors.