Austin McBroom responds to possibility of Jake Paul fight after 2021 feud

Virginia Glaze . 21 minutes ago

YouTube star Austin McBroom is slated to face off against AnEsonGib later this month — but he’s not putting future opponents out of his mind, and those include Jake Paul.

Influencer boxing continues to take over the net, with the next big upcoming fight taking place between YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib on July 30.

However, another big influencer fight is happening mere days later on August 6 between ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul and heavyweight pro Hasim Rahman Jr.

Instagram: Jake Paul Paul and Rahman Jr. are slated to face off on August 6.

With both of these bouts generating buzz online, we spoke with McBroom about the possibility of him taking a fight with the youngest Paul bro sometime in the future — and although it’s unclear at the moment, he’s open to the possibility.

“To be honest, Jake is doing his thing, I’m doing my thing,” he responded. “If it happens, it happens. I know he has another fight coming up, I obviously know his [Rahman’s] father is a legend. I wish them both the best of luck.”

This isn’t the first time McBroom has spoken about the possibility of taking on ‘The Problem Child’; he raised the idea back in December 2021, saying he would “most definitely” take on Jake “if we crossed paths.”

“You know, we got some history there, we got some history there, but we’ll see.”

Dexerto Austin McBroom is open to the possibility of a fight with Jake Paul.

The two certainly do have a history; last year, Paul accused McBroom of cheating on his wife, Catherine Paiz, and allegedly slashed his tires after a reported face-off.

Paul was initially slated to fight British boxer Tommy Fury on August 6, but travel complications caused him to bow out of the fight for a second time.

With Paul now facing off against Rahman Jr., it’s unclear if we’ll ever see these two influencers face off in the ring — especially since Paul is fiending for a bout against the one and only Conor McGregor.