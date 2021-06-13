Austin McBroom praises Bryce Hall after fight victory: "I've got to show him love" - Dexerto

Austin McBroom had nothing but kind words to say about Bryce Hall after beating him in the YouTubers vs TikTokers Battle of the Platforms main event, praising him for having the strength and confidence to step into the ring.

It’s been a long and winding road since the feud between Austin and Bryce started in December 2020.

Since then, we’ve seen countless insults and confrontations, leading many to believe the two of them would never be on good terms — especially after trading blows in the ring.

But in an interesting twist to the saga, Austin took the high road and extended an olive branch by complimenting Bryce in the post-fight interview after obliterating him, and he urged others to do the same.

Here's the winning moment for Austin McBroom over Bryce Hall pic.twitter.com/YHLgWjksJ7 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 13, 2021

“A lot of people want to keep having me talk sh*t about Bryce Hall, but I’m only going to lift him up like everybody else should,” said Austin.

“This man Bryce Hall is a strong a** motherf**ker, and I’ve got to show him love.”

Austin encouraged people on social media to stop hating on Bryce and show him some love, too. “There’s not too many f**king people in this world that would get in the ring and do what he did. Shoutout to you, bro,” he said.

The respect was mutual, too. Bryce congratulated Austin on his win and re-iterated the fact that he isn’t a boxer and never claimed to be, but was grateful for the opportunity and hoped that fans enjoyed the show.

So, after months of bickering, it’s reasonable to assume Austin and Bryce have buried the hatchet — at least for the time being.

As for what happens next, well, Austin is keen to stay in the fight game, while Bryce will need to reflect on the fight and re-assess his goals moving forward.