Asmongold supports Doja Cat amid fan backlash: “What a bunch of entitled freaks”

Following the backlash Doja Cat received after telling fans she doesn’t love them, Asmongold has chimed in to support the singer and call out “entitled” fans.

Doja Cat has been receiving mass backlash after stating she doesn’t love her fans and telling them to “get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Although seemingly unbothered, the singer has lost more than 200,00 followers on Instagram over the ordeal.

Now popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber ‘Asmongold’ has spoken up in her defense, calling her entitled fans “freaks.”

Best known for his World of Warcraft gameplay, Asmongold briefly switched industries to discuss the scandal currently taking the music world by storm.

“What a weird f***ing message, of course, she says ‘I don’t love you,’” Asmongold said, discussing a comment in which a fan account asked Doja Cat to express her love for her supporters.

Putting himself in the singer’s shoes, Asmongold said, “Yeah, I would be like ‘b****, I don’t f***ing know you’, leave me alone. That s*** is weird… how is she in the wrong?”

Twitter: PopBase Doja Cat slams fans asking her to say she loves them

Asmongold went on to call Doja Cat’s fans a “bunch of entitled freaks,” criticizing fanbases for their obsession with celebrities, and calling the Say So singer “based as f***.”

However, he did agree that Doja Cat should have avoided scolding fans for calling themselves “kitten” and “kittenz” as she had previously used the term to describe her fanbase.

“Definitely stupid to say,” he said. Nonetheless, he stuck by the singer and stated the deleted fan accounts had probably helped fans go “outside,” believing Doja Cat was therefore “making the world a better place.”

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.