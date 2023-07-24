Doja Cat fan pages shut down after artist tells loyal ‘Kittenz’ to “get a job”

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat is facing an uproar among her supporters, as key fan pages deactivate their accounts in response to her fiery critique of the fan-base term ‘Kittenz.’

The artist stated bluntly in a now-deleted social media post: “My fans don’t name themselves s***. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f***ing ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

This led to a significant uproar amongst her supporters, many of whom have identified as ‘Kittenz’ for years.

A fan with the account name ‘thekittenzweb’ asked for clarification, wondering what to change their handle to in light of Doja Cat’s denunciation of the term. The artist responded bluntly: “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything. It’s never too late.”

Further controversy erupted when ‘doja.cat.iran’ requested Doja Cat to express love for her fans, as she frequently does. Doja Cat responded, “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know y’all.”

The dialogue turned even darker when ‘dailytaylortea13′ confronted the singer, emphasizing fans’ support through her ups and downs.

Doja Cat retaliated, stating, “Nobody forced you [I don’t know] why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b***h you sound like a crazy person,” leading to even more fallout.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions. One Twitter user criticized the singer for her dismissive attitude towards her fans, writing, “What a lovely way to speak to the people who made you famous.”

Similar sentiments echoed across the platform, with many fans expressing disbelief at how the artist could disrespect their fanbase.

However, there was a hint of defense amid the criticism. Twitter account MuffinsSim offered a different perspective, suggesting that Doja Cat wasn’t disrespecting her fans but rather discouraging the unhealthy aspects of obsessive ‘stan’ culture.

Nevertheless, Doja Cat’s wild comments have led to many of her top fan pages deactivating their social media accounts in what seems to be a protest of the artist’s disrespectful comments.

A tweet from PopCrave shows that three accounts, ‘DojaNews,’ ‘TheKittensRoom,’ and ‘DojaHQs,’ are now no longer visible on Twitter. Each account boasted decent followings, with “Doja Cat News” reaching over 47,300 followers before shutting down.

The ramifications of this controversy remain to be seen. Whether Doja Cat will feel the need to rectify her words or whether the ‘Kittenz’ will return to their fandom remains uncertain.