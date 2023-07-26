Doja Cat loses more than 200,000 followers over an argument with fans

The backlash against Doja Cat is continuing to mount after the singer told fans to “get a job” and ridiculed their fandom name, losing hundreds of thousands of followers in mere days.

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat has found herself in hot water after scolding fans for calling themselves “kittenz”, telling them to “get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Many of the singer’s fans were offended by the post, resulting in an uproar of backlash. And Doja Cat didn’t do anything to stop the heat coming her way, going on to tell fans she didn’t love them and calling one account “crazy”.

As a result, thousands of fans are now unfollowing Doja Cat on Instagram and Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Doja Cat has lashed out at her fans, previously mocking them in a now-deleted Tweet and calling her own music “cash grabs”.

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash grabs and y’all fell for it. Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre pop,” the singer posted.

Data on Social Blade revealed Doja Cat’s social media accounts have been losing followers recently, with an average loss of 9,999 followers a day on Instagram. Following her argument with fans on Monday, this number peaked at an impressive 153,749 followers lost in a single day.

Doja Cat has now lost nearly 300,000 followers in the last 30 days, with over half of all losses occurring after the singer’s outburst.

Many are now saying the singer is “canceled” and that her career is over. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as new details emerge. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.