Asmongold slams “poison” Twitch viewers demanding he stops playing WoW

Twitch star Asmongold took aim at viewers who were imploring him to get off World of Warcraft and play something else because he was “losing viewers,” claiming he’d rather quit than give into them.

When you think of World of Warcraft on Twitch, it’s hard not to think of Asmongold right away. He’s become synonymous with the iconic Blizzard title and is usually top of the section when he’s raiding.

In recent days, the streamer has dipped his toe in a different game – Final Fantasy 14 – and picked up some crazy numbers as a result. Though, he has switched back to WoW since then.

With such a large community, it’s difficult to please everyone, especially if you’re seeing growth for playing a different game. Some new viewers won’t want to see you play something else if they became interested off the back of a separate game.

Well, with Asmon making his switch back to WoW raiding, some viewers took shots at his view count seeing a drop off now that he’s moved away from Final Fantasy. However, he quickly clapped back.

“Listen, I’m going to make this very clear. Anyone who is going to comment about me losing viewers playing a game or whatever, mods, immediately permaban them,” Asmon said. “I don’t care if they’ve been a sub for a year, immediately permaban them.

“Viewercount andy’s are poison to streams. They are absolute poison to streams,” he continued, noting that he’d rather quit streaming than give in to the viewers who try to pressure him into doing what they want him to do.

The WoW streamer wasn’t finished there, though. He took more shots at the “poison” viewers, calling them out on how they get excited when a stream hits 100,000 viewers, but will also diss a streamer when they have 100 viewers in a bid to follow the popular trends.

“Viewercount andy’s are literal poison to streams and if you allow them in your stream, they will make everything about it worse,” the streamer continued, claiming that they are the “worst kind of viewers” to have.

Of course, when you get as big as Asmongold, you don’t have to give in to the pressure of a few viewers. You can do pretty much whatever you want, and thousands will watch.

It’s just another example of the perils of being so big on Twitch.