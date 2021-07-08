Sykkuno explains why he won’t play Dungeons & Dragons again after death threats

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno has explained that he won’t ever play Dungeons & Dragons on stream again, having received death threats from fans when playing the game previously.

Sykkuno and the rest of the OfflineTV crew, alongside names such as Pokimane, DisguisedToast, Valkyrae, and more, regularly switch up the games they play together to keep their audience entertained.

Over the years, Dungeons & Dragons has been one of those games, and for the most part, it seemed like the crew had plenty of fun playing.

It’s been a while though and, with some viewers asking for Sykkuno to return to the game despite never actually streaming it, he’s had to shut down any chance of that happening.

Sykkuno has become one of the biggest names on Twitch, especially after seeing huge success with his Among Us streams throughout 2020.

However, with how big he has become, comes the bad side of the internet: trolls, online hate and, in this instance, death threats.

“DnD was genuinely the worst experience I had with fans, like, ever,” he explained during a July 7 livestream. “And I didn’t even stream it, which is absolutely crazy to me… I remember one time, I felt bad, because this guy was subbed to Lily for 9 months and I banned him because he sent me death threats.”

It’s crazy to think that streamers are receiving death threats simply for the way they play a video game, and it makes Sykkuno’s desire to leave the game in the past perfectly understandable.

Sykkuno is still seeing a lot of success and having fun playing the likes of Valorant, Rust and GTA RP with his friends, but it’s a shame that he can’t play another game for fear of facing death threat from random viewers.