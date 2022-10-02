Asmongold says there’s “no excuses” for Starforge PCs after Linus Tech Tips review

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Asmongold admitted his new custom gaming PC company StarForge Systems must do better after one of their custom-built PCs was reviewed by Linus Tech Tips with a mixed reception.

StarForge Systems burst onto the custom gaming PC market funded by star streamers Asmongold, Mizkif, Rich Campbell, and many others associated with OTK.

On October 1, YouTube star Linus Tech Tips finally released his review of a StarForge Systems custom PC he purchased from the new company.

Asmongold pulled up the review on his own stream and both owned up to the company’s errors and admitted they need to do better moving forward.

Asmongold Asmongold is a part owner of both OTK as well as StarForge Systems.

Asmongold promises StarForge changes after Linus Tech Tips review

Linus didn’t hold back on his review of the Horizon Creator edition PC he obtained for a lofty $3,500 and said that he was “extremely skeptical” of the company’s business model moving forward.

Although the YouTuber has plenty of negatives to levy against the purchase he did admit that compared to the market of custom gaming PCs StarForge was “as good an option as any other SI on the market.”

Asmongold rolled with the punches sent at his company and responded to Linus’ concerns about the quality control at the company. He stated, “He’s right, there’s literally no excuse for it. It’s f*cked up. Obviously, in the grand scheme of things it could’ve been a lot worse, but also these things did not need to happen.”

Upon launch, StarForge drew major backlash for its prices and instantly dropped them upon fan feedback.

As the company moves forward and attempts to carve out a spot in the marketplace ASsmongold has assured that they will continue to work on the quality control problems and begin delivering a better product with a better performance out the gate.