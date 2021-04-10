Asmongold responds to "R word" backlash on Twitch: "I'm going to keep saying it" - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has said he won’t back down from saying the so called “R word,” despite getting criticized for it on stream.

Asmon is one of the biggest World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch, with over 12,000 subs at the time of writing, and thousands of viewers tuning in each time he streams.

On April 10, while he was talking about the difficulty he has learning new games at times, the streamer referred to himself as a “r****d,” which caused a bit of pushback from some people in chat.

“If you guys have ever watched me play a new game that has any sort of complexities to it, you’d see that I’m like a r****d or something,” the streamer said, and was quickly called on the word by chat.

Advertisement

After getting some criticism from viewers for his choice of words, Asmon doubled down, claiming people who got mad about it were just “stupid.”

“Come on no ‘R word’? Listen, I think there’s nothing wrong with saying the word r******d, and I think the people that get mad about it are just f*****g stupid,” the streamer fired back. “I’m going to keep saying it until they tell me if I say it they’ll ban me, alright?”

He added that if Twitch did tell him to stop using the word or risk a ban, he wouldn’t say it anymore, but for now he has no issue at all.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, and I think the people getting mad about it are just stupid. So I’m not going to kowtow to that. I don’t care, it’s just stupid,” he continued. “I’ll only stop saying it if they threaten to ban me, that’s it.”

While the phrase is definitely offensive to some people, as Asmon mentioned there’s nothing specifically in the Twitch TOS regarding it, and as such, nothing preventing him from saying it. So unless the site decides to take action, one shouldn’t expect the WoW streamer to stop using it anytime soon.