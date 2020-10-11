Twitch sparks outrage after Onision is quietly unbanned - Dexerto

Fans have gone into uproar after Twitch have seemingly quietly restored the account of disgraced YouTuber ‘Onision,’ nearly a year after troubling allegations began to surface about him.

Gregory ‘Onision’ Jackson originally had his Twitch account banned in January of this year, despite only streaming for less than two weeks. The streams on this account date back as far as seven months ago, which would’ve meant he started this account in March.

However, the fact that this account is ‘verified’ and is often promoted by his official Twitter account suggests that this is indeed an account that is not only ran by Jackson, but is also recognized by Twitch as such.

The account currently only has 9,454 followers, which is marginal compared to the 29,000 followers he had on the platform prior to his ban. However, the content is mostly the same.

The majority of Jackson’s streams are in the ‘Just Chatting’ section, with his average audience being between 30-40 viewers according to statistics by SullyGnome. These stats also show that while Jackson was posting sporadically throughout spring and summer, he has been streaming nearly every day since August.

Unsurprisingly, fans are disgusted by the news and are demanding that Twitch take action.

Twitter user Vio highlighted the news in a Twitter thread that received 1.4k retweets and 17.7 likes. They expressed their disbelief that Onision was not only allowed back on the platform, but had presumably had his status of ‘Partner’ reinstated.

“I don’t believe for a second that they didn’t/don’t know his f***ed up history, which includes GR*OMING SEVERAL MINORS,” they despaired in a Tweet that got 114 Retweets and 3.8k Likes.

I am fucking SEETHING right now I don’t believe for a second they didn’t know/don’t know his FUCKED up history ESPECIALLY YA KNO GROOMING SEVERAL MINORS BUT GO OFF TWITCH FUCKING HELL AND YOU *ALLOW* HIM ON THE PLATFORM LET ALONE *PARTNER* HIM? — Vio 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇹🇨🇦🐧 (@VioTCZ) October 10, 2020

When someone is a Partner on Twitch, this means that they have the potential to make money on the platform through content creation.

Other fans on Twitter agreed that this was unacceptable, with one user saying: “It seems like Twitch needs new employees. The men get away with being p*dos and women get perma banned for not much. It’s interesting and it really shows what they want this platform to be soon, dead.”

It seems like twitch needs new employees. The men get away with being pedos and women get perma banned for not much. It’s interesting and it really shows what they want this platform to be soon, dead — amb (@Ambbplat) October 10, 2020

What happened with Onision?

A range of disturbing allegations about Jackson emerged in the autumn of last year. Along with video also resurfacing of his alleged abusive behavior towards former fiancé Shiloh Hogansen – where he is filmed saying “No one will ever know how much I abuse you” – a series of young girls also came forward with allegations of grooming against him and his then-spouse Kai Anderson.

Things escalated further when Chris Hansen announced in late October 2019 that he would be collaborating with the FBI on an investigation into Jackson’s behavior, with him interviewing his ex Shiloh as well as two of the young girls who accused him of grooming and manipulation: Billie Dawn Webb and Sarah.

Webb later had her phone number posted online by Jackson in a presumable retaliation against her speaking out. This led to him being banned by Patreon in November for doxxing.

He also lost half a million subscribers on YouTube during this time, with his subscriber count depleting from over 2 million to 1.5 million.

At the time of writing, Twitch haven’t spoken publicly about their decision to allow Jackson back onto their platform. We will update you when we know more.