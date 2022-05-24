Asmongold hits back at criticism over his Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard streams

Twitch streamer Asmongold has come under fire from fans for watching the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard during his livestreams. However, he responded by simply trolling back at his haters.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial continues to dominate Twitch as it enters its sixth and final week. With popular streamers such as xQc and Pokimane watching the events unfold during their livestreams, the trial has become a whole new meta all of its own.

However, given the nature of the trial with allegations of physical abuse from both parties, the meta has been seen as controversial among viewers.

One such streamer who has been including the trial a great deal in his content is Asmongold who fired back at fans who criticized him for playing into the meta.

Asmongold fires back at fan criticism

On May 24, Asmongold responded to fans who called him out for indulging in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Twitch meta.

The debate was prompted after he posted on Twitter: “One of my favorite parts of the day is cozying up in bed under the blankets and reading hate threads about myself.”

The tweet sparked a comment from one of the streamer’s fans who called it “weird” that he was “hating on Amber as content.”

Can I just say it IS weird that you are using the trial and hating on amber as content? — Foxfire (@dragon_aspect_) May 24, 2022

However, Asmongold quickly responded to the Twitter user saying that if his content about the trial “upset” them then they should “wait to see” what he has “planned next.”

If this upsets you just wait till you see what i have planned next — Zack (@Asmongold) May 24, 2022

Yet, his comment only fuelled further debate as the fan responded: “Using it to create entertainment is inappropriate… Johnny is not some innocent angel and people are too blindly devoted to him just because he is a charismatic man and had iconic roles that people are nostalgic over. Not that I love amber, she’s crazy too.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s civil court case is due to come to an end on May 27. Although, the judge’s decision will likely continue to be a hot topic of conversation among the streaming community.