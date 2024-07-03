Asmongold hits back at Aba & Preach making fun of him for not showering

Asmongold has defended his personal hygiene after Canadian commentary duo Aba & Preach released a video critiquing his shower habits.

Reacting to an old clip in which he mentioned going more than a month without showering, Preach exclaimed “Not taking a shower is not cool,” to which Asmongold responded “Is it that big of a deal? It’s not that big of a deal!”

Inevitably, the discussion soon turned to the Twitch streamer’s infamous room.

Aba & Preach decried the clutter on display in their video, prompting Asmon to hit back, saying: “To be fair, that was my room a while ago. My room now…” he trailed off, before concluding: “We got a bunch of stuff there but that’s because people have been putting stuff there. It’s not really my fault.”

Preach began to muse over other areas of the creator’s hygiene. “Not showering. Does that mean not brushing your teeth, too?” he said.

“It does not. I brush my teeth every single day,” Asmon swiftly retorted. “I never miss a day of brushing my teeth. I’ve only got a few of them left and we’re going to keep that going as long as possible,” he continued.

“For the first time in my life, I think I’m experiencing anxiety,” Preach lamented. “I feel dirty after watching this video. I need a shower,” Aba added.

However, Asmongold had no qualms admitting: “Nobody should live the way that I do. This is not a good way to be. You do not want to be living the way I do.”

“If your room is filthy and disgusting, to me at some point that’s a reflection of how you view yourself in your own mind.” Aba concluded. “You’re right. I am an animal. I am a fiend and an animal,” Asmon responded, adding “I can’t believe they got that offended at only a month and a half.”

