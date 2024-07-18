Asmongold slams “insane” Kick for going against its supporters by banning Destiny

Twitch star Asmongold defended Destiny after Kick banned the streamer for “hate speech” for controversial comments made about the Trump rally shooting.

Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnel was banned by Kick after making comments about the victim who died during an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.

While Destiny disputed the ban and refused to apologize for his remarks, Asmongold has stepped up to say that while he doesn’t agree with what the streamer said, he fully believes in his right to say them.

During a July 17 broadcast, Asmongold called out Kick, saying that he completely disagrees with the platform banning Destiny for “hate speech.”

“You can take away partnerships, you can maybe take away other things, but actually taking him off the platform when you have people who are committing felonies regularly, that’s insane,” he explained.

Kick has had its fair share of drama involving content, but the site has taken measures to ensure that it works with law enforcement when its creators break the law. However, the punishments are rarely permanent.

“You can’t expect people to respect consequences whenever they’re asymmetrical. I don’t agree with this. I do not think this is a good idea. I hope that he gets unbanned. Obviously, I don’t necessarily agree with what he’s saying, but I think that he has the right to say it.”

The Twitch star further added that one of the things people like about Kick is that they can “say bad sh*t and not have to worry about it.”

Asmongold wasn’t the only big name to defend Destiny. YouTuber The Act Man also stood up for the Kick creator, subbing the green platform “Cancel Culture Overlords.”

“Thank goodness Kick is finally cracking down on Speech that I personally do not like,” he sarcastically said.

Destiny is set to return to Kick on July 31, 2024.