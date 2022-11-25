Asmongold explains why Microsoft will still acquire Activision-Blizzard despite FTC challenge

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Twitch star Asmongold reacted to the news that the FTC will challenge Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard and believes the deal will ultimately go through despite the legal pushback.

Asmongold, along with the rest of the gaming and entertainment world, was shocked in January when Microsoft announced they’d be acquiring gaming-giant Activision-Blizzard for a whopping $69 billion.

At the time of the announcement, Asmon shared the two biggest changes he wanted to see Microsoft execute for World of Warcraft once the company took over.

However, the massive financial move has still yet to go through officially, and after some recent news, many believe the entire transaction could be in jeopardy.

Asmongold believes Microsoft will still acquire Activision-Blizzard

The 31-year-old streamer was live on November 23 when he reacted to the news that the Federal Trade Commission would likely be challenging Microsoft’s acquisition of Acti-Blizz via a lawsuit.

Despite this news, Asmongold explained why he believes the deal will go through anyway despite a potential lawsuit.

“I think that they’re probably going to let this go through. I don’t think there’s gonna be a lot of bullsh*t about it. There are many, many companies that provide services like what Microsoft and Apple provides.”

He went on to say it’s “unlikely” the deal is halted and added, “In the times things were blocked in the past, there were only two or three major players in the space, and one of the biggest ones buys the second biggest one.”

Asmongold believes there are enough competitors in the gaming space that this wouldn’t lead to a monopoly in gaming.

However, he did praise the FTC for being cautious and reviewing enormous transactions like this in order to stop monopolies from growing. Although, ultimately, he doesn’t believe in this instance there are grounds for shutting it down.

