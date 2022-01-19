Asmongold wants two big WoW changes after Microsoft buyout

The gaming world was set ablaze on January 18 when Microsoft announced their acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a reported $70 billion. Twitch star Asmongold has since made a public plea to Microsoft to change World of Warcraft for the better.

Asmongold was just as shocked as everyone else when news broke that Microsoft had landed such a huge deal, bringing the likes of Overwatch and WoW under their umbrella by 2023.

The streamer admitted the move wasn’t what he expected, echoing the general reaction the transaction created of excitement and confusion.

Asmon took to his Twitch stream to point out two major things Microsoft can bring to World of Warcraft to instantly improve the mega-popular MMO title, and talked about the potential integration of WoW with consoles and smartphones.

Waking up to find out Activision-Blizzard got bought by Mircosoft wasn’t what I expected, wow. Apparently Bobby Kotick might be leaving after the acquisition too I REALLY hope this is a good thing. — Zack (@Asmongold) January 18, 2022

Asmongold on Microsoft improving World of Warcraft

The streaming star was live on January 18 when he reacted to a viewer who mentioned WoW could eventually come to consoles.

“I’ve always been an advocate for this. I actually hope that they do bring World of Warcraft to a console. I hope they do bring it to mobile… There are a lot of things you can do on a phone that you can easily just port over, especially smaller systems, solo gameplay, etcetera.”

He continued, “People are saying this is such a bad thing, but why is it that Final Fantasy XIV is able to do it on console? Why is there not a pet battle phone app? Elder Scrolls Online does it as well.”

Asmongold believes WoW players have the wrong impression of what mobile integration would look like, saying it wouldn’t be anything like Genshin Impact’s gacha system.

The streamer pleaded with the WoW community, “Don’t categorically write off mobile support because it’s not good for the game. It’s reductive. The truth is that there are a lot of ways that phone integration, and more so console integration, can make the horizons for the game larger and wider rather than smaller.”

He finished his thoughts by saying that keeping WoW a purely-PC title is a “2010 way of thinking.”

It remains to be seen what Microsoft’s plans are for Blizzard and World of Warcraft more specifically, but big things could be on the way. Clearly, mobile and console integration is high on Asmongold’s list.