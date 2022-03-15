Ironmouse gets influx of hate comments on Twitch following Quin VTuber comment

Massively popular streamer ‘Ironmouse’ has seen an influx of hate in her chat following comments from fellow Twitch streamer ‘Quin69.’

Virtual avatars taking the place of face cams has become all the rage as VTubers are becoming some of the most popular content creators on the internet. Personalities such as Gawr Gura, CodeMiko, and more take on anime-like appearances to entertain their fans.

One of the most popular Vtubers, and Twitch streamers in general, is Ironmouse. The pink-haired variety streamer has amassed over 1 million followers on Twitch, but some people just don’t understand the appeal.

Quin69, a streamer from New Zealand, recently made comments regarding his feelings towards VTubers. This has led to Ironmouse, and likely other virtual personalities, experiencing an influx of hate comments.

Quin makes comments towards VTubers

During a recent live stream, Quin was reacting to popular clips on Twitch when he came across one featuring various VTubers. Pausing the video, Quin stated: “F**king VTubers, man. They put on their little avatars, some kawaii cute little cat girl. And they talk in their stupid fake voice.”

He went on to criticize their looks and claimed that they pretend to be 13. Quin also made the comment that being a VTuber is “cheating” because they don’t have to do anything to look good.

Like many of Quin’s controversial takes, the clip was uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, where many of the comments agreed with him. Ironmouse just happened to be one of the four VTubers showcased in the clip.

Ironmouse receives hate comments

Along with VTubers, hate raids have also risen in popularity on Twitch. Ironmouse’s experience is just the latest in a series of hate raids following attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community and individual streamers like Pokimane.

While chatting with friends, Ironmouse began to receive various hateful comments in her chat. In a now-deleted clip, the VTuber stated, “I think somebody ranted about VTubers on stream and said a lot of negative stuff. Now, because of that, we’re getting an influx of people being mean in my chat.”

She went on to state that people are always going to be negative, especially towards things they don’t understand.

Quin responds to Ironmouse getting hate

Using his own VTuber avatar, Quin responded to the news that Ironmouse has been receiving hate. He claims that if the clip hadn’t been uploaded to r/LivestreamFails, his words wouldn’t have done any harm.

“99% of people in chat aren’t gonna take that seriously,” stated Quin. “They’re gonna understand that’s a joke. It’s Redditors man. Redditors are the issue.”

Quin went on to claim his comments were just “memes” and that Reddit was the source of the hate, not his Twitch community.

