Dr Disrespect responds to Midnight Society NFT backlash, calls game ‘Project Moon’

Dr Disrespect has responded to backlash over NFTs being included in Midnight Society’s upcoming game, which he has now codenamed as ‘Project Moon.’

The big news on March 15 was Dr Disrespect giving the first look at what his dev studio Midnight Society has been working on the past few months.

While making the big reveal on stream, Doc defended the game’s use of NFTs in the Founder’s Pass, giving members of the Champions Club a sneak peek at what Project Moon has in store.

Dr Disrespect: “You don’t have to have NFTs to play the game”

He kicked the stream off by addressing NFT concerns directly, clarifying that they wouldn’t be a “pay-to-win” type feature at all.

Advertisement

“Listen, in regards to NFTs you don’t have to have NFTs to play the game,” the Two Time said. “It doesn’t change your experience of the game once it releases and it will continue to be free-to-play. You can’t buy your way to win.”

Read More: Dr Disrespect launches Founders Pass NFTs with early access to Midnight Society game

He went on to assure fans that the Project Moon Founder’s Pass wasn’t just a ‘get rich quick scheme’, but was a way for players to “own the first piece of the history” from the Midnight Society studio.

“For those who want to get more involved, there are ways to do so involving NFTs. That’s all we’re saying,” he continued. “This is no quick cash grab, that’s not what we’re interested in.”

Advertisement

Midnight Society’s AAA title gets “Project Moon” codename

While going over the various bells and whistles Founder’s Pass users will receive, Doc also let slip that the new game would be called “Project Moon.”

The streaming sensation has not yet revealed specific details about what Project Moon will consist of, though new surrounding the title is expected in due course.

For more information on Doc’s video game studio, here’s our hub page.