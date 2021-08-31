Asmongold announces break from Twitch streaming for personal reasons

Streamer and content creator Asmongold has announced that he’s taking a week-long break from Twitch to recalibrate and has asked his fans not to speculate on the reason for his decision.

Starting his career on Twitch as a World of Warcraft streamer, Asmongold has become one of the most recognizable faces on the platform and is now known for his variety content and gaming organization, OTKNetwork.

With over 2.4 million followers and over 19,000 active subscribers on Twitch, Asmon has a huge community that tunes into every single one of his streams.

So, after announcing that he’d be taking a week-long break on Twitter, a lot of his fans have voiced their concerns and wished him well with his time off.

Advertisement

Asmongold announces week-long Twitch break on Twitter

On August 31, Asmongold took to Twitter to announce that he’d be taking a week-long break from the platform.

While he didn’t share any details on why he’d made the decision to take some time off, he did reveal that it was a personal matter that he needs to sort out on his own. The streamer encouraged his fans not to speculate or make any assumptions but thanked them for their concerns.

Read More: Asmongold mindblown by Jaina Proudmoore FFXIV glamour

Finishing off the tweet, he even wished his community well and added that he was just trying to be the best version of himself for them.

Advertisement

“I’m going to take a week off and try to recalibrate myself, sorry to let everyone down again… I’m going to take a week off and try to recalibrate myself, sorry to let everyone down again”.

BTW–I know I have the tendency to overshare and I'm sure a lot of you guys want to speculate and help even but I'd ask to keep it to a minimum A lot of this is personal and I need to figure it out on my own. I love you guys and I want to be the best version of myself for you — Zack (@Asmongold) August 31, 2021

Despite the news that he’d be stepping away from the platform for a short period of time, Asmon’s community showed an overwhelming amount of support in the thread.

With countless fans wishing him well and telling him to take off as much time as he needs to get back on track, it’s obvious they understand that everybody needs a break, no matter what line of work someone is in.

Advertisement

We can expect Asmon to return to Twitch in early September or potentially later if he decides to extend the break, until then, it’s clear everyone wishes him well in his time off.