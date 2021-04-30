Are Danielle Cohn and Mikey Tua still dating? TikTokers fuel rumors on Instagram - Dexerto

Fans are wondering whether there’s a chance influencers Danielle Cohn and Mikey Tua will get back together after Mikey posted a public Instagram story asking to talk with her behind the scenes.

Danielle Cohn is a huge star on TikTok, with over 18 million followers on the platform, and has been a prominent figure on the app since it was called musical.ly.

Her relationship with ex-boyfriend Mikey Tua, who has around two million followers on TikTok, has been widely criticized as a result of their age gap, with Mikey being 18 and Danielle being 16 at the time. This is also fuelled by suspicion over the accuracy of Danielle’s age.

Fans figured out that the pair had broken up in December of 2020 after Danielle participated in a TikTok challenge which revealed she was single, despite having previously gotten matching tattoos with each other in September.

On April 28, Danielle confirmed that the couple had broken up again, after a fan asked her via her Instagram whether they were still dating. Danielle responded: “No. I hope he is doing ok, but we aren’t together anymore. I have so much love for him, and hope he is happy and doing good.”

Later on April 29, influencer Brooklyn uploaded a TikTok with Mikey, alongside the caption, “who’s his ex gf? Right answers only,” which received a lot of backlash from viewers who called the caption ‘unnecessary.’

Responding to the video, Danielle wrote: “She just wants clout, you’re desperate af,” adding, “respectfully, don’t talk about me again.”

Shortly after, Mikey decided to reach out to his ex via a public Instagram story, in which he wrote “I love you,” along with saying “let’s figure this out in private.”

The series of social media posts have now got fans wondering what could happen between the pair. Some are suspecting that their conversations in private may spark another reunion for the couple.

Others commented on the irony of asking to discuss things privately via such a public forum. However, it’s unclear what has happened behind the scenes to prompt this way of communication.

For the time being, however, it seems that the two stars are remaining seperate.