YouTube announces virtual Beauty Festival with Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Alba & more - Dexerto

It’s no secret that YouTube’s beauty community is one of the biggest groups on the platform, and the site is set on celebrating its makeup moguls with a huge, celebrity-filled virtual summit.

YouTube’s beauty scene is stuffed to the brim with high-profile influencers; names like Patrick Starrr, Jeffree Star and Nikkie Tutorials all got their start on the platform and have gone on to become major players in the mainstream beauty industry.

Now, YouTube is bringing together these personalities — alongside a slew of major A-List celebrities — to recognize its massive community centered on all things makeup, fashion and all-around glam.

When is the YouTube Beauty Festival?

As first reported by People, the YouTube Beauty Festival will kick off on May 14, but it isn’t an in-person convention; instead, this summit will be taking place on the net, directly on YouTube, of course.

So excited for the first-ever YouTube Beauty Festival next month with @DerekBlasberg, Emma Chamberlain, Hyram, @aasian and more! #YouTubeOriginals https://t.co/bx8KxJtNwI — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 29, 2021

Fans can tune into the broadcast on youtube.com/fashion, which will be hosted by Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s Head of Fashion and Beauty.

What celebrities are at the YouTube Beauty Festival?

Blasberg isn’t the only one hosting this virtual event by far; Jessica Alba, Pharrell Williams, and even Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown are all set to appear at YouTube’s first-ever beauty summit.

As for YouTube’s own influencers, Emma Chamberlain, Patrick Starrr and Manny MUA are slated to take part in the festivities. It makes sense; all three of these creators have made quite a name for themselves throughout their years reviewing products, creating tutorials, and sharing their lives with their huge fanbases.

What is the YouTube Beauty Festival about?

YouTube’s Beauty Festival will feature panels about the history of the beauty industry, diversity in the beauty community and more.

Panels revealed so far include the ‘Black Beauty Roundtable’ with Chanel Tyler, YouTube’s Head of Beauty Creators, ‘Ask a Drag Queen’ with none other than Ru Paul’s Drag Race winners Monet x Change and Bob the Drag Queen, and ‘Pharrell Glow,’ where the music artist promises to spill the secrets on his flawless skin.

While the Festival is all-virtual this year, creators behind the celebration are hopeful that 2022 will switch to an in-person format — but for now, this unprecedented summit looks to be one of the hottest fashion events of 2021.