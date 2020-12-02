Logo
Danielle Cohn reveals split from Mikey Tua after getting matching tattoo

Published: 2/Dec/2020 14:57

by Alice Hearing
Danielle Cohn and Mikey Tua break up
Instagram: Danielle Cohn

Danielle Cohn has revealed that she and long-time boyfriend Mikey Tua have split up in a move that surprised fans after the couple got matching tattoos together.

Danielle Cohn is one of TikTok’s biggest stars with 18.7 million followers and more than 4 million followers on Instagram. She has been on the app since it was musical.ly, becoming a social media influencer at a very young age.

The TikToker’s relationship status has often been scrutinized in the public eye. Mikey and Danielle have previously come under fire for the age difference in their relationship, as she is 16 and he is 18.

In July, it was also revealed that Danielle had an abortion. Although Mikey was allegedly not involved, it prompted a wave of concern from fans after the star’s age had also been called into question when her Dad claimed that she was born in 2006.

Danielle Cohn Mikey Tua break up
Instagram: Danielle Cohn
Danielle and Mikey revealed the split in separate TikToks

Danielle and Mikey appeared to be for the long term, despite breaking up in 2019 and returning to each other in April. In September, Danielle revealed on Instagram that they’d got tattoos together where one said ‘To the moon’ and the other said ‘…forever.’

 

In a post to TikTok Danielle showed pictures of what her dream wedding would look like and then pointed the camera to Mikey with the caption “Most of all for him to be the person I’m marrying.”

However, fans noticed on Tuesday, December 1 that Mikey appeared in one of Kelliane Stankus’ TikToks taking part in a trend where creators move to one side of the screen or the other based on whether they’re single or not. To fans’ surprise, Mikey moved to the single side.

Danielle also posted a video taking part in the same trend and moved over to the single side alongside her friend and fellow influencer Desiree Montoya.

@daniellecohn@dxddy._.desi♬ It’s Tricky – RUN DMC

It seems as though many were unsurprised that the pair had broken up considering their history, while several people mentioned their tattoos in the comments, with one person saying “those ‘matching’ tattoos didn’t age well,” while another wrote, “Guess the matching tattoos were a bad idea.”

Some fans still think Mikey and Danielle will get back together, but that remains to be seen.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.