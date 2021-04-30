PewDiePie & Jacksepticeye floored by insane deepfake of themselves - Dexerto

Deepfakes have been popping up all over the internet for years, but this insane deepfake of PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye has both YouTubers totally stunned.

For those unaware, deepfakes are described as “synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness.”

As you can imagine, the deepfake world and YouTube go hand in hand, with stars like WillNe trolling TommyInnit among others with hilarious synthetic copies.

It turns out Tommy isn’t the only one who’s been baffled by this insane trend. YouTube icons PewDiePie and jacksepticeye have discovered a deepfake of themselves, and their reactions are hilarious.

PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye react to deepfake

While scrolling through the PewDiePie subreddit, both Pewds and Jack come across a crazily detailed deepfake of themselves.

The original conversation is between two guys who want to make it on YouTube. One confesses to the other that he’s shy and doesn’t think he can make it, and after an inspirational speech the friend anticlimactically tells the aspiring YouTuber that he’ll never make it.

With PewDiePie cast as shy guy and Jack as his cool YouTuber friend, both gamers can’t get enough of it. “Wait, what, wow!” Pewds says, with Jack stunned by the fact that “that’s [his] voice!”

The hilarity begins as we get further into the video, with Jack’s character using “shay” instead of “shy” and sending both YouTubers into a frenzy. They conclude that the video’s creator, BurritoGlasses, has “huge PP,” the most prestigious award that a Pewds fan can receive.

Deepfakes are pretty contentious, with many complaining that their likeness is being stolen and exploited for sinister purposes.

In this case, though, the entire situation is a lot of fun. Seeing the PewDiePie/Spedicey duo back together is great, and we can’t wait to see what other crazy shenanigans they get up to in 2021.

So, don’t worry if you’re feeling a little ‘shay’ today, Jack’s got some inspirational life advice for you.