 Are Chris Romero and Madi Monroe back together? Duo address rumors - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Are Chris Romero and Madi Monroe back together? Duo address rumors

Published: 22/Nov/2020 4:22

by Andrew Amos
Chris Romero and Madi Monroe
Instagram: Madi Monroe

Share

Chris Romero and Madi Monroe were once one of the most popular ships in the TikTok scene. However, they split up just as things were heating up. While they’ve been hanging out together more recently, leading to rumors, they’ve cleared the air.

Chris Romero and Madi Monroe were one of TikTok’s cutest couples. They met in 2019, instantly hit it off, and were together for over a year.

The duo share a huge fanbase, with Madi boasting over 12 million followers on TikTok, while Chris has over 5 million. That’s not including their millions of fans combined on Instagram and other sites.

Madi Monroe and Chris Romero kissing
Instagram: Chris Romero
Madi Monroe and Chris Romero were together for over a year before splitting in October 2020.

The two were very much committed to each other, with Chris even celebrating their anniversary by getting a tattoo of Madi’s name on his lip.

By October 2020 though, the duo had reportedly broken up. There were suggestions Chris had cheated on Madi.

New photos have emerged of the two reportedly staying with each other, which led to rumors re-igniting about the two being back together.

However, Madi has posted a statement clearing the air, saying she’s “not talking to anyone.”

“Chris and I are not back together. We are strictly friends, and no he is not staying at my house. It’s really frustrating when everyone constantly assumes they know everything about what goes on in my life,” she said on an Instagram story.

It comes after photos of Chris staying at Madi’s and using her bathroom did the rounds on the internet on November 21. Madi even played into the joke, asking Chris to clean her bathroom on TikTok.

Madi’s statement has definitely put a dash to the rumors many fans were hoping could be true. They aren’t back together, although it looks like their earlier split was amicable enough to remain friends.

Time can only tell if they do rekindle the flame though. While Madi and Chris are busy pursuing other projects for now, their paths could align once again, and that’ll really get their fans excited.

Entertainment

Thomas Petrou opens up about what it felt like to be “canceled”

Published: 22/Nov/2020 2:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Thomas Petrou Canceled
Thomas Petrou

Share

Thomas Petrou

Thomas Petrou might be controversial and polarizing, but the Hype House co-founder opened up about his struggles and what it felt like to be ‘canceled.’

Thomas Petrou has been in and out of drama for many months now. In 2019, he was fired from Team 10 three months after joining. However, he claims it happened for “no reason” other than “a few complaints about a few things.”

Then, he co-founded The Hype House, only to find himself in more drama. First, Daisy Keech left the house and sued Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson for allegedly leaving her out of important decisions, which he denied.

Shortly after, Bryce Hall claimed Thomas Petrou developed unhealthy spending habits and had been stealing money from Hype House members. He denied these claims, but in a bizarre twist, seemed to purposefully embrace the drama.

Thomas Petrou Canceled
Thomas Petrou
Thomas Petrou has been involved in all kinds of drama.

The non-stop controversy and drama painted Thomas Petrou in a bad light. Like so many other celebrities and internet personalities who have done wrong, people on social media started calling for him to be canceled.

But while Thomas Petrou might not be a saint by any stretch of the imagination, he’s still a human. He recently opened up about what it was like to be on the receiving end of all the hate and explained how it had taken a toll on him too.

“When I got canceled [six or seven] months ago, every morning off-camera when my friends were sleeping at 7am, when I was going through my drama, I would wake up and throw up,” he said.

“It was hard to wake up with the comments I was getting,” he added. “[And] with the stuff that I was going through, that a lot of people still don’t know [about].”  

Cancel culture is a divisive topic for many reasons. However, the most predominant one is that, while there’s no harm in acknowledging and punishing celebrities for their wrongdoings, it can lead to excessive harassment on social media.

Thomas Petrou has been a victim of that, and while some believe he deserves the backlash, others have been calling for a little sympathy and understanding.

In the end, it’s hard to know what someone is going through, even for those in the public eye.