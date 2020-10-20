 FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational crowns surprise winner: final results - Dexerto
FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational crowns surprise winner: final results

Published: 20/Oct/2020 6:24 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 6:25

by Jacob Hale
FaZe Clan Among Us Inventational
FaZe Clan / InnerSloth

Among Us faze clan

FaZe Clan hosted its very own invitational Among Us tournament — smartly dubbed the “Among Us In-vent-ational” — in October, with top content creators, streamers and more getting in on the action.

Among Us has become the game of choice for many top creators, with a party-game atmosphere and a great way to find out who your real friends are and test your own poker face.

The announcement for the tournament was made on October 14, with the esports organization confirming it would take place on Monday, October 19.

Now in the rearview mirror with the best Among Us players having been crowned, we’ve compiled everything you need to know. From the final placements, who competed, and how you can rewatch all the action.

In-Vent-Ational recap

Four separate lobbies filled to the brim with popular personalities battled it out during the event. Eventually, the best of the best moved on to the final showdown. This was where the most elite Among Us players showed their skills to the world. From extraordinary memory to map knowledge and of course, the ability to deceive everyone else, it all came in handy.

The likes of Ludwig, Classify, and Yassuo all made it through to the final round of action in the FaZe event. However, only one player could come away with the crown.

After a few maps of intense murder-sprees and subsequent investigations, it was up and coming Twitch streamer ‘Yetiapocalypse’ that closed out the victory. They soared to the top of the pack with a six-point lead over second place, well ahead of some of the bigger internet celebs in the lobby. The final placements can be found below.

In-Vent-Ational final results (Top 10)

Place Player Points
1 Yetiapocalypse 52
2 Suppp 46
3 Punz 41
4 Classify 37
5 Easyrod 35
6 Yassuo 35
7 Jakenbakelive 35
8 Trainwreckstv 34
9 Deansocool 32
10 Ludwig 23

Start date & schedule

FaZe Clan among us inventational
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan capitalized on the growing popularity of Among Us.

The tournament took place entirely on Monday, October 19, with the action having kicked off at 2pm PT (11am ET / 7pm BST). It lasted for roughly the full afternoon as each lobby battled it out for a few hours.

As each round went by, point totals were calculated before moving into the next map. This paved the way for unique strategies as players looked to knock out others at the top.

Streams

All of the individual participants themselves were streaming off of their own channels, and there was also an official broadcast that you can catch up on below.

The official FaZe Clan Twitch channel hosted the event throughout the day. We’ve embedded the stream below so that you can rewatch the full VOD.

Who was playing?

After FaZe’s full reveal of all the players joining the tournament, it was clear the lobbies would be stacked. Your typical FaZe personalities were all getting involved, from Apex to Adapt and plenty more. Though a number of outsiders were also among the action, pun intended.

Below are all of the streamers, stars, and personalities that participated in FaZe’s Among Us In-vent-tational broken up into four different lobbies:

Lobby 1

  • CouRageJD
  • Bella Poarch
  • Adept
  • Bronny James
  • ChrisO2
  • Adapt
  • FaZe Apex
  • FaZe Blaze
  • FaZe Cizzorz
  • FaZe H1ghSky1

FaZe Among Us group 1

Lobby 2

  • Andrea Botez
  • FaZe Nate Hill
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • ItsSlikeR
  • jakenbakeLIVE
  • Jellypeanut
  • Karl Jacobs
  • LazarBeam
  • Ludwig
  • mrfreshasian

FaZe Inventational Lobby 2

Lobby 3

  • Muselk
  • m0xyy
  • Nick Eh 30
  • Punz
  • Sweet Anita
  • SypherPK
  • Tarik Cohen
  • Tee Grizzley
  • Trainwrecks
  • xQc

FaZe Among Us group 3 tournament

Lobby 4

  • Deansocool
  • EasyRod
  • Masterfiend
  • Wolfabelle
  • Yeti
  • 100T Avalanche
  • 100T Classify
  • 100T Froste
  • 4Connor
  • 5uppp

FaZe Among Us tournament group 4

With one of the biggest Among Us events so far now behind us, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any future invitational events coming soon.

Pokimane urges her Twitch viewers to stop giving influencers “free sh*t”

Published: 20/Oct/2020 6:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokimane Influencer Twitch
Twitch: Pokimane

Pokimane

Pokimane, who is one of the most down-to-earth streamers on the internet, became a voice for the people when she urged her Twitch viewers to stop giving “free sh*t” to influencers and other famous people with lots of money.

Influencers are quite controversial in the modern world. In simple terms, they’re people who are involved in social media marketing and endorse products, and include product placements in their content.

Twitch streamers have dipped into that field too, with plenty of broadcasting stars — including Pokimane — sponsored by big-name brands.

The best of them can even be considered a positive influence, no pun intended. But others can’t stand influencers no matter what, and consider them to be ‘sellouts.’

Either way, we’re not here to judge, and neither is Twitch sensation Pokimane; she doesn’t mind that they’re promoting stuff, she just doesn’t think their loyal fanbases need to gift them anything extra on the side for it either.

Pokimane Influencer Twitch
HyperX Gaming
Pokimane weighed in on people donating to influencers in her latest Twitch stream.

In her Oct. 19 stream, she dropped some words of wisdom to her Twitch viewers and urged them to stop giving influencers and other rich people “free sh*t.”

“Okay, I’m gonna be honest,” she said. “Ya’ll need to stop giving people who got money free sh*t. Like influencers, actors, people you recognize.” It’s a sentiment others have echoed time and time again.

“They got money!” she added with a laugh. “You should say, “Hey, I’m a really big fan!” and ask them to tip you extra. Okay?”

Pokimane wasn’t telling her viewers to not support their favorite influencers.

However, she is telling them to be careful and think twice before giving them money. Because at the end of the day, she said, many are doing quite well, at least compared to most of their fans and followers.

Not everyone will agree with her on the issue, but her advice does show how much she cares about her fans and viewers. It’s like they’re one big family, at least for the most part, and she’s trying to look out for their best interests.