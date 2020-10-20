FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational crowns surprise winner: final results - Dexerto

FaZe Clan hosted its very own invitational Among Us tournament — smartly dubbed the “Among Us In-vent-ational” — in October, with top content creators, streamers and more getting in on the action.

Among Us has become the game of choice for many top creators, with a party-game atmosphere and a great way to find out who your real friends are and test your own poker face.

The announcement for the tournament was made on October 14, with the esports organization confirming it would take place on Monday, October 19.

Now in the rearview mirror with the best Among Us players having been crowned, we’ve compiled everything you need to know. From the final placements, who competed, and how you can rewatch all the action.

In-Vent-Ational recap

Four separate lobbies filled to the brim with popular personalities battled it out during the event. Eventually, the best of the best moved on to the final showdown. This was where the most elite Among Us players showed their skills to the world. From extraordinary memory to map knowledge and of course, the ability to deceive everyone else, it all came in handy.

The likes of Ludwig, Classify, and Yassuo all made it through to the final round of action in the FaZe event. However, only one player could come away with the crown.

After a few maps of intense murder-sprees and subsequent investigations, it was up and coming Twitch streamer ‘Yetiapocalypse’ that closed out the victory. They soared to the top of the pack with a six-point lead over second place, well ahead of some of the bigger internet celebs in the lobby. The final placements can be found below.

Congratulations to the undisputed Best Among Us Player In The World™ – @Yetiapocalypse 🏆 Thank you to @GFuelEnergy for powering the event & all those who tuned in! pic.twitter.com/ESXfTH55tH — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 20, 2020

In-Vent-Ational final results (Top 10)

Place Player Points 1 Yetiapocalypse 52 2 Suppp 46 3 Punz 41 4 Classify 37 5 Easyrod 35 6 Yassuo 35 7 Jakenbakelive 35 8 Trainwreckstv 34 9 Deansocool 32 10 Ludwig 23

Start date & schedule

The tournament took place entirely on Monday, October 19, with the action having kicked off at 2pm PT (11am ET / 7pm BST). It lasted for roughly the full afternoon as each lobby battled it out for a few hours.

As each round went by, point totals were calculated before moving into the next map. This paved the way for unique strategies as players looked to knock out others at the top.

Streams

All of the individual participants themselves were streaming off of their own channels, and there was also an official broadcast that you can catch up on below.

The official FaZe Clan Twitch channel hosted the event throughout the day. We’ve embedded the stream below so that you can rewatch the full VOD.

Who was playing?

After FaZe’s full reveal of all the players joining the tournament, it was clear the lobbies would be stacked. Your typical FaZe personalities were all getting involved, from Apex to Adapt and plenty more. Though a number of outsiders were also among the action, pun intended.

Below are all of the streamers, stars, and personalities that participated in FaZe’s Among Us In-vent-tational broken up into four different lobbies:

Lobby 1

CouRageJD

Bella Poarch

Adept

Bronny James

ChrisO2

Adapt

FaZe Apex

FaZe Blaze

FaZe Cizzorz

FaZe H1ghSky1

Lobby 2

Andrea Botez

FaZe Nate Hill

GeorgeNotFound

ItsSlikeR

jakenbakeLIVE

Jellypeanut

Karl Jacobs

LazarBeam

Ludwig

mrfreshasian

Lobby 3

Muselk

m0xyy

Nick Eh 30

Punz

Sweet Anita

SypherPK

Tarik Cohen

Tee Grizzley

Trainwrecks

xQc

Lobby 4

Deansocool

EasyRod

Masterfiend

Wolfabelle

Yeti

100T Avalanche

100T Classify

100T Froste

4Connor

5uppp

With one of the biggest Among Us events so far now behind us, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any future invitational events coming soon.