Andrew Tate’s appeal for release from custody denied for fifth time

Andrew Tate’s newest bid to be released from custody has been denied by a Romanian judge, with the controversial influencer remaining locked up until the end of March.

At the end of 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were detained by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. Their compound, vehicles, and other assets were seized, and two females were also arrested.

Since then, as DIICOT’s investigation has continued, the controversial pair have remained detained in custody amid numerous appeals to be released early.

Their last appeal, which came on February 27, was also denied before reports claimed Andrew was undergoing health problems but he denied having been “rushed” to hospital. He was granted another hearing on March 14, and that has since been denied.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate release appeal denied for fifth time

As per reports from Romania, the Tates were granted separate appeals to, once again, be released early, with Andrew’s coming on March 14 and Tristan’s on March 15.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Andrew’s has since been rejected by a judge, with the controversial personality remaining detained until March 29 at the earliest. Though, he has until March 16 to appeal.

“The court rejects the request to replace the measure of preventive arrest with the measure of judicial control on bail formulated by the defendant TEA as inadmissible in principle. With the right of appeal within 48 hours of communication,” a judge told the Romanian outlet Libertatea.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate Andrew Tate was arrested with his brother on December 29, and his luxury vehicles seized.

Sky News has confirmed that Tate’s lawyers will, again, appeal the decision.

With Andrew’s appeal being rejected, it’s very likely that his brother’s appeal will also fail, and that the pair will remain in custody until the end of the month.