Andrew Tate to remain in custody after judge denies bail appeal

A Romanian judge is sticking with his decision to not release Andrew Tate on bail, leaving the influencer in custody for another month.

Since his arrest in December 2022 following a raid on his home in Bucharest, Andrew Tate, and three others have remained in custody.

Originally sentenced to 30 days of detention, it has been extended several times, most recently on March 22.

Andrew Tate has failed to appeal the extensions several times, even going as far as requesting to be put on house arrest by submitting an application for bail — which was denied.

On March 29, The judge denied Tate’s appeal against the decision to not release the controversial influencer on bail.

According to a report from Reuters, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody for the time being, with their current release date set for the end of April.

That is, assuming the judge doesn’t extend their custody again, as Romanian law allows them to be locked up for a maximum of 180 days without any charges pressed against them.

The latest appeal from the controversial influencer was filed after the Bucharest Court rejected Andrew and Tristan’s request for bail in early March.

According to the report, the brothers are set to appeal their latest custody extension as well, with the ruling being expected on March 31, 2023.

We'll be sure to update you when that ruling is made,